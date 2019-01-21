Early studies and recent clinical trials on nerve growth factor

Jan 21 2019

Nerve growth factor has been playing an important role in development of adult neurobiology. This is because of the regulatory functions that it possesses on survival, growth and differentiation of nerve cells in both of the central and peripheral nervous systems. Nerve growth factor plays an action in survival and growth of peripheral, sympathetic and sensory neurons along on numerous amounts of brain neurons. As far as neuropathic factors are concerned, NGF is the first discovered member of a family collectively indicated as neurotrophins. This includes, brain derived neurophin 4/5, neurotrophin-3 and nuerotrophic factor. For the sake of survival and differentiation of much selected population of peripheral neurons, NGF was discovered. Therefore, many studies took place to identify the role of purified NGF just for the sake of prevention of deaths of NGF-receptive cells. After all the studies, it was revealed to the researchers that NGF possesses good amount of therapeutic properties for diseases like, cutaneous ulcer, corneal ulcers, glaucoma, retinal maculopathy, Retinitis Pigmentosa along with optic gliomas and brain traumas.

Therefore, the researches and studies that took place on NGF showed new routes for the diagnostics along with that allowed safe amount of dosages to the effected patients. This thing widened the spectrum of therapy with the help of NGF based therapy.

Source:

https://benthamscience.com/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers elucidate central mechanisms of salt-induced hypertension through sympathetic activation
Scavenging molecule offers long-lasting protection against toxic nerve agents in rodents
Damage to small nerves shown to be cause of chronic pain following knee surgeries
Study: Induced neuronal cells derived from fibroblasts are similar to neurons in the brain
Researchers demonstrate key to success of nerve transfer technique in bionic reconstruction
Nerve-on-a-chip platform could help improve neuroprosthetic designs
MUSC researchers uncover a new cause for laryngeal symptoms
UVA researchers make unexpected discovery about irreplaceable nerve cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists develop new gene therapy that prevents axon destruction in mice