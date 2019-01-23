An essential reference for diagnostic ultrasonography and biopsy of the thyroid gland

The book provides the reader essential information on how to 1) distinguish between normal and abnormal thyroid sonograms, 2) differentiate low suspicion for malignancy thyroid nodules from sonographically high suspicion nodules, 3) evaluate cervical lymph nodes and parathyroid glands, and 4) examine post-thyroidectomy patients with differentiated thyroid cancer. The reader is also introduced to the different thyroid nodule risk stratification systems in ultrasound imaging, when and how to perform thyroid fine needle aspiration biopsies, and the use of percutaneous ethanol injections for cystic thyroid nodules.

Key Features:

- 11 chapters which begin with an introduction to thyroid ultrasound and progressively explain relevant diagnostic imaging and biopsy procedures for different thyroid diseases (including thyroid cancer and autoimmune diseases)

- multiple tables and figures which summarize and highlight important points

- more than 60 ultrasound images which illustrate various ultrasound signs and artefacts from patients

- a summary of the current standards for the evaluation and clinical management of thyroid nodules based on clinical practice guidelines

- a detailed list of references, abbreviations and symbols

The textbook is an essential reference for both practicing and training endocrine surgeons, endocrinologists, radiologists, cytopathologists, sonographers as well as any health care worker with an interest in managing thyroid and parathyroid diseases in their daily practice.