Insilico to present its latest results in AI for Drug Discovery on CXOTalk Show

Insilico Medicine, a Rockville-based company developing the end-to-end drug discovery pipeline utilizing the next generation artificial intelligence, will present its latest results in modern and next-generation AI for Drug Discovery on a live episode of the influential CXOTalk Show on February 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern time.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the pharmaceutical industry, making the hunt for new pharmaceuticals quicker and more effective. With AI comes the potential to improve drug approval rates, reduce development costs, get medications to patients faster and help patients comply with their treatments.

At Insilico, AI has been used as a powerful tool to identify targets for drug development, and with the ability to simulate and accelerate research processes, AI helps more drugs to be discovered and come to market quickly. The interview will focus on the latest advances in artificial intelligence for discovery, development and real world evidence collection of drugs and geroprotectors.

"We are happy to present our work on a live episode of CXOTalk. The topic of AI for Drug Discovery is rapidly gaining popularity, and we are happy to be at the leading edge of research and one of the innovation drivers in the area", says Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

Industry analyst and host of CXOTalk, Michael Krigsman, said, "Dr. Zhavoronkov and Insilico are prominent voices in using AI for drug discovery. We are excited to discuss this important topic with Alex."

CXOTalk offers in-depth discussions and interviews on disruption and transformation with the world's most innovative leaders in business and technology, since 2013. Topics include AI, data science, digital transformation, and evolving business models.

The event will go live on the 8th of February 2019, at 1 PM ET.

Insilico Medicine is regularly publishing research papers in peer-reviewed journals. The company was first to apply the generative adversarial networks (GANs) to the generation of the new molecular structures with the specified parameters and published a seminal peer-reviewed paper submitted in June 2016. The concept was further extended and augmented with advanced memory and reinforcement learning. One of the latest papers published in the Journals of Gerontology demonstrated the application of the deep neural networks to assessing the biological age of the patients. The latest special issue in Molecular Pharmaceutics featured several research papers by Insilico Medicine. Insilico published an overview of its results in aging research including the development of AI aging biomarkers, target identification, cross-species comparison and geroprotector discovery in Aging Research Reviews, one of the highest-impact journals in the field.