Ideal patient selection may hold promise for strokes damaging large areas of brain tissue

Feb 8 2019

Mechanical clot removal has been shown to be safe and effective in stroke patients with minimal damaged brain tissue. Ideal patient selection may also someday hold promise for strokes damaging large areas of brain tissue, according to late breaking science presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease.

"Outcomes in stroke patients treated with thrombectomy (mechanical clot removal) is affected by the size of the stroke - the larger the stroke, the worse the outcome," said lead author Amrou Sarraj, M.D., associate professor of neurology at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Related Stories

In addition, longer time lapses between onset and treatment lowered good outcomes, with researchers noting much lower likelihood of benefit beyond 12 hours of stroke onset.

Currently, patients who a have large core stroke - large area of tissue damage - are routinely excluded from thrombectomy treatment. In this study, researchers evaluated such patients' outcomes after mechanical clot removal.

Of 2,453 patients treated with mechanical clot removal, 221 had large core strokes. Thirty-five percent of those with large core strokes achieved functional independence three months after stroke, which was considered a good outcome.

However, the rate of good outcomes decreased and complications such as brain bleeds and death increased as the size of the stroke increased and the time to treatment increased.

Sarraj noted that while the safety outcomes (brain bleed up to 4 percent and deaths up to 12 percent) were reasonable in patients with strokes less than 100 mL volume, those complications were significantly higher in strokes that exceeded 100 mL in volume, with brain bleed in up to 75 percent of patients and deaths in up to 50 percent of patients.

Sarraj said advanced imaging to determine stroke size could extend thrombectomy treatment to more patients. Most upcoming stroke studies of this population use simple CT imaging of the brain to determine patient eligibility. This study evaluated patients with CT imaging and advanced imaging with contrast (perfusion imaging).

"The addition of perfusion imaging may help identify the best candidates who can benefit the most by thrombectomy procedure, which we implemented in the design of upcoming SELECT 2 trial," Sarraj said.

Evidence from future randomized trials will help confirm these results to expand treatment eligibility and potentially help improve outcomes in many stroke patients, Sarraj added.

Source:

https://newsroom.heart.org/news/size-and-time-impact-outcomes-when-mechanical-clot-removal-used-for-large-core-strokes

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New study compares chemotherapy drugs with development of cardiomyopathy
Beta wave control in Parkinson’s diseased brain could be a potential therapy
Scientists discover brain cells responsible for direction and memory
Women's brains age slower than men's
Computational model of the heart’s mitral valve enables customized care for patients
UAB researchers identify possible mechanism of cognition that underlies ASD
WPI researchers use brain imaging to enhance personal learning environments
Gut microbes could be linked to depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Salk researchers pin down why some patients don't respond to common antidepressants