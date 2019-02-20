New AI can identify, predict development of different combinations of cancer symptoms

Feb 20 2019

Cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy could soon benefit from a new AI that is able to identify and predict the development of different combinations of symptoms - helping to alleviate much of the distress caused by their occurrence and severity.

In the first study of its kind, published by Nature Scientific Reports, researchers from the University of Surrey and the University of California detail how they used Network Analysis (NA) to examine the structure and relationships between 38 common symptoms reported by over 1300 cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.

Related Stories

Some of the most common symptoms reported by patients were nausea, difficulty concentrating, fatigue, drowsiness, dry mouth, hot flushes, numbness, and nervousness.

The team then grouped these symptoms into three key networks - occurrence, severity and distress. The NA allowed the team to identify nausea as central - impacting symptoms across all three different key networks.

According to Cancer Research UK 360,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year - with breast, prostate, lung and bowel cancers counting for over half of new cases in the UK. Around 28 per cent of patients diagnosed with cancer in England have curative or palliative chemotherapy as part of their primary cancer treatment.

Payam Barnaghi, Professor of Machine Intelligence at the Centre for Vision, Speech and Signal Processing (CVSSP) at the University of Surrey, said: "This is the first use of Network Analysis as a method of examining the relationships between common symptoms suffered by a large group of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The detailed and intricate analysis this method provides could become crucial in planning the treatment of future patients - helping to better manage their symptoms across their healthcare journey."

Christine Miaskowski from the University of California said: "This fresh approach will allow us to develop and test novel and more targeted interventions to decrease symptom burden in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy."

Source:

https://www.surrey.ac.uk/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New software found to be four times better at predicting the prognosis of ovarian cancer
MUSC researchers discover new mechanism for a class of anti-cancer drugs
Racial disparities in cancer deaths on the decline for America
Anti-cancer immunotherapy could be used to fight HIV
New study establishes how stress favors breast cancer growth and spread
Immune checkpoint molecule protects against future development of cancer
Smoking may blight immune response against melanoma and reduce survival
Study: COPD patients need more support when understanding new chest symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer responds to combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors