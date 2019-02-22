Novostia raises CHF 6.5 million to advance its aortic, mitral heart valve to clinical trials

Feb 22 2019

Novostia announces that it raised CHF 6.5 million from private investors to advance its disruptive aortic and mitral heart valve to clinical trials.

Heart valve diseases affect more than 100 million people worldwide. Every year hundreds of thousands of patients undergo a heart valve replacement. Available technologies entail serious constraints: lifelong anticoagulant medication or further replacements due to limited valve durability.

Thanks to a unique patented design and the use of a high-performance biocompatible polymer, Novostia eliminates all these constraints as well as clicking noises.

"Our technology should significantly improve the quality of life of people bearing a heart valve prosthesis, especially kids and young patients, while reducing overall healthcare costs. We appreciate the trust and support of our investors and look forward to bringing this long-awaited innovation to the patients and the physicians," said Geoffroy Lapeyre, Novostia CEO.

Source:

https://www.novostia.com/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Post a new comment
