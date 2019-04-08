Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2019 Offers Insight, Debate and Pioneering Technology

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2019 brings together the most exciting speakers, products, and innovations in medical technology, medical plastics, digital devices, and pharmaceuticals. With 200 exhibitors, the Med-Tech Innovation Expo gives attendees an invaluable chance to meet designers, engineers, manufacturers, and innovators from the medical and healthcare industries.

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham, UK, the Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2019 runs from 15th to 16th of May.

Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock

New Stage Events for Med-Tech Expo 2019

There is a lot to be gained from attending any one of the three conference stages. You’ll find world-class experts offering insights on everything from implantable devices, the impact of Brexit on the MedTech industry and digital start-ups to women in medical plastics, the recycling of medical devices and efficient design for patients and organizations. Dave Gray, the Group Editor at Med-Tech Innovation News

There are several new additions to the Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2019, including:

The Med-Tech Innovation Conference

The Med-Tech Innovation Conference, in association with Medilink UK, will offer presentations from Boston Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, and NHS England, among others.

A “world-class” learning programme will feature champions of the medical field over two days, with speakers ranging from blue-chip users, government officials, and industry experts.

The Med-Tech Introducing stage

The Med-Tech Introducing stage allows exhibitors to showcase their latest innovations, news, materials, and more in a series of quick-fire presentations. Companies can even launch at the Med-Tech Introducing stage, making this a fascinating insight into the newest talent in the medical sectors. MD-Tech, Bemis Healthcare Packaging, and Datalink Electronics are just some of the speakers already confirmed for this event.

Highlights include “How 3D printed conductive inks are being used to improve medical device design” with speaker Gethin Roberts from Iterate Design. Iterate is dedicated to the development of new products, and they have created a new 3D printing technology, which has successfully been used to design sensor-controlled prosthetics. Prosthetics made with Iterate’s latest printing technology are more adaptable, lightweight, and cost-effective, bringing significant benefits to users.

Arash Gadar from Datalink Electronics tackles the issues raised by connected healthcare platforms from security and data management to remote monitoring, and the use of artificial intelligence. New advances in connected healthcare systems will also be explored in the talk titled “Towards a Ubiquitous Connected Healthcare System.”

The HealthTech Stage

Having debuted in 2018 to great success, the HealthTech Stage will run again in 2019. Innovate UK and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) are set to present at this year’s Med-Tech Innovation Expo. Visitors to the HealthTech Stage are able to meet innovators and explore new technology during a program offering up to date news on hardware, software, materials, and services.

Speakers include Steve Cox, 3D Tech Consultant with AMFORI Consulting. In his talk, “Disrupting Disability with 3D Technologies”, Cox will cover how emerging 3D design and fabrication technology is influencing the disability sector. Generative Design, a new design technique for creating optimized designs has recently been applied to a wheelchair and will be discussed during the twenty-minute talk; exploring how this fresh design approach will advance wheelchair designs to be more easily customizable in the future.

Additionally, Michael Kipping of Innovate UK will be heading a talk “Investment Opportunities for Startups”. Kipping will offer advice on funding opportunities for UK SMEs to help new companies develop new products and tackle the challenges they may face before getting their new products to markets.

Showcasing Metrology and Inspection Technology

Med-Tech Innovation Expo’s brand Inspex will highlight the challenges faced in metrology and inspection in healthcare. Companies providing metrology and inspection hardware, software, or services will be highlighted on the show floor, as well as in show guides and online exhibitor lists, and visitors will be able to meet with representatives from measurement, inspection, and testing technology business that are leaders in their fields.

Summary

Med-Tech Innovation Expo offers a wide range of new events to showcase the best innovations, products, and services in the Medtech sector. Visitors can gain a unique insight into industry and research and development through two full programmes of debate and discussion, and a broad number of the country’s leading companies will be in attendance bringing engaging content across MedTech, medical plastics, digital devices, and pharmaceutical technology.