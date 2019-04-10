Researchers map genetic mutation behind incurable disease

Apr 10 2019

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have mapped the genetic mutation behind the incurable disease systemic mastocytosis. The results give insights into the origin of the disease, and the researchers also discovered a protein with potential to improve disease diagnosis. The results are published in the journal EBioMedicine.

Systemic mastocytosis is an incurable disease characterized by accumulation of mast cells, a type of immune cell. Mild disease forms often cause severe allergy-like symptoms, whereas the advanced form, mast cell leukemia, leads to complete organ failure and death. A common feature in most of the patients is a mutation in a gene called KIT.

Related Stories

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Uppsala University have now traced which cells in the body that harbor the KIT mutation.

Map of the mutation's propagation

Analyzing more than 10,000 bone marrow cells allowed the researchers to generate a map of the mutation's propagation.

"The mutation could be traced all the way back to the blood stem cell in some patients," says Joakim Dahlin, researcher at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine in Solna, and principal investigator of the study. "It was also obvious that the mutated mast cells outcompete the normal mast cells in the patients."

An incidental finding was also that mast cells in patients expressed extreme levels of a protein called CD45RA.

"There was a large difference in protein levels between patients and the control group," says Jennine Grootens, PhD student at the same department and first author of the study. "We are now investigating if we can use this protein to diagnose systemic mastocytosis."

Insights into the origin of the disease

According to the researchers, the study provides deep insights into the origin of the disease. They also note that the presence of mutated blood stem cells could explain why the disease is difficult to cure.

The study is a result of a collaborative effort between scientists and physicians at the Centers of Excellence in Mastocytosis in Stockholm and Uppsala.

Source:

https://ki.se/en/news/mutation-behind-incurable-disease-mapped

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

ETH researchers take major step towards personalized cancer immunotherapy
Children born via IVF more likely to develop cancer later in life
Immune system errors linked to development of childhood leukemia
New therapeutic approach for patients with pancreatic cancer
Gut microbiota can help predict occurrence of colorectal cancer
A1c blood test found to be unreliable in diabetes diagnoses
Study reveals new way to increase population of intestinal stem cells
Colorecal cancer commonly misdiagnosed in patients under 50

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A very old antibiotic shows promise in treating fatal form of breast cancer