Several low-and middle-income countries need more effective child vaccination strategies

Apr 11 2019

A study by the University of Southampton shows that several low-and middle-income countries, especially in Africa, need more effective child vaccination strategies to eliminate the threat from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Geographers from the University's WorldPop group found diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (pertussis) vaccination levels in Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Mozambique and also in Cambodia, southeast Asia, fall short of the 80 per cent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). This means the potential for disease circulation and outbreak in these countries remains high.

Findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.

Using data from Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) conducted between 2011 and 2016, the researchers examined the performance of routine immunization (RI) through the delivery of the three doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP1-3) to children aged five and under, including drop-out rates between doses. They compared this with the delivery of the measles-containing vaccine (MCV), for which additional supplementary immunization activities (SIAs) are often undertaken. Highly detailed (one km sq.) maps showing levels of vaccine coverage for each country and reflecting the relative performance of routine and supplementary activities were produced.

The maps indicate substantial gaps in the delivery of the first dose of the DTP vaccine, particularly in DRC, Nigeria and Ethiopia - suggesting poor access to routine immunization. However, where routine delivery of the measles vaccine in the same countries was supported with recurrent SIA campaigns, rates of coverage were substantially higher. In contrast, Mozambique and Cambodia had fewer campaigns and saw no real improvement - although both countries had stronger routine delivery systems.

Related Stories

These results suggest that additional targeted campaigns can make a big difference to immunization service delivery, especially in areas with poor routine immunization coverage. Lead researcher Dr Chigozie Edson Utazi comments: "Many things can lead to low vaccination levels, such as poor access to health services, poor education, low stocks of vaccines and even vaccine refusal. We have shown that supplementary activities, as a short-term approach, can help address some of these problems, boost immunization and improve disease resistance.

"The success of any vaccine delivery strategy lies not only with a good geographical spread, but also in ensuring coverage level among the population is high enough to stop the spread of the disease. We hope our fine spatial scale and regional maps will help countries to understand in greater detail where coverage is low and decide what further interventions are needed in specific areas to work towards disease elimination."

The researchers now hope to build on their work by extending to other countries and conducting further studies which incorporate data on treatment-seeking behavior, travel time to health facilities and mobile phone network coverage. It is hoped that this could lead to the design and implementation of tailored vaccination delivery programmes.

Source:

https://www.southampton.ac.uk/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Anti-vaxxer Italian leader down with chickenpox
Rate of HPV infection high among sexual minority men despite availability of vaccine
Common food preservative could make flu vaccine less effective
Exemptions surge as parents and doctors do ‘Hail Mary’ around vaccine laws
Researchers develop potent and safe vaccine against deadly MERS
Potential target for Group A Streptococcus vaccine identified
Experts detail efforts to improve seasonal and universal influenza vaccine
Phoseon exhibits KeyPro KP100 UV LED instrument for virus inactivation at World Vaccine Congress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
How easy are vaccine exemptions? Take a look at the Oregon model