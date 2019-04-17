Rutgers researchers identify new factor essential for maintaining stem cells in the brain and gut

Apr 17 2019

The organs in our bodies house stem cells that are necessary to regenerate cells when they become damaged, diseased or too old to function. Researchers at Rutgers University have identified a new factor that is essential for maintaining the stem cells in the brain and gut and whose loss may contribute to anxiety and cognitive disorders and to gastrointestinal diseases.

Their findings show that the insulin-like growth factor II gene is essential for multiple types of adult stem cells that are critical for cognitive function and renewing the lining of small intestine in adults. Credit: Rutgers University

The study, published in the journal Stem Cell Reports, reveals the importance of the insulin-like growth factor II gene in adult stem cell maintenance in these two organs. The gene provides key support for the existence of two, functionally distinct sets of stem cells in the intestine, whose unregulated self-renewal and proliferation may contribute to colorectal cancers.

The role that the insulin-like growth factor II gene plays in adult stem cells has been largely unknown. This growth factor was previously regarded as dispensable in adults. The discovery that there is a factor — this gene product — that is common between more than one adult stem cell population is remarkable.”

Co-author Steven Levison, director of the Laboratory for Regenerative Neurobiology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School

The findings indicate that this growth factor is essential for multiple types of adult stem cells, including those critical for cognitive function, sense of smell and for renewing the lining of the small intestine in adults.

Related Stories

In the study, the researchers removed the gene from adult mice either rapidly over five days or more slowly over 15 days. In the intestine, the fast deletion of the gene led to a rapid loss of fast-cycling stem cells that replenish the gut lining, leading to dramatic weight loss and death within a week. A slower deletion of the gene allowed the mice to survive due to the recruitment of a second, and more inactive, population of gut stem cells, whose existence has been debated. Additionally, the study revealed that half of the stem cells in two regions of the brain that house neural stem cells were lost, causing deficits in learning and memory, increased anxiety and a loss of the sense of smell.

When the gene was removed acutely, the stem cells in glands in the inner surface of the small intestine could not continue their normal cycle of continued cell replacement, causing organ failure. However, when the gene was deleted slowly, it gave the other stem cells an opportunity to take over for the lost stem cells.”

Co-author Teresa Wood, a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School

Source:

https://news.rutgers.edu/research-news/rutgers-researchers-discover-crucial-link-between-brain-and-gut-stem-cells/20190415

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Innovative drug delivery may alleviate Parkinson's symptoms and stop its progression
Brain training to strengthen the brain's neural network
Analysis of bright spot in confocal microscopy images to diagnose brain tumors
Researchers identify brain activity pattern that predicts anger in dreams
Angry dreams explained by brain waves
Hospital ICU patients with non-brain-related injuries may have undetected cognitive deficits
Study shows how low-intensity ultrasonic waves can modulate decision-making process in the brain
Less than one hour of brain training leads to strengthening of neural connections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biochemical switches could be triggered to treat pathology of IBM, ALS and FTD