Advance in breakthrough cancer treatment eliminates serious side effects

Apr 22 2019

An advance in the breakthrough cancer treatment known as CAR T-cell therapy appears to eliminate its severe side effects, making the treatment safer and potentially available in outpatient settings, a new USC study shows.

"This is a major improvement," said Si-Yi Chen of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, professor in the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, and senior author of the study appearing online April 22 in Nature Medicine. "We've made a new CAR molecule that's just as efficient at killing cancer cells, but it works more slowly and with less toxicity."

This improved version of CAR T therapy produced no serious side effects in 25 patients who had lymphoma that recurred after previous treatments. Although the study was designed to look at safety, not effectiveness, six out of 11 participants receiving a commonly used dose went into complete remission.

Related Stories

CAR T therapy involves harvesting immune cells called T cells from a patient's blood and then modifying them in the lab to produce special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. The altered T cells are reinfused into the patient, where the cells' new receptors enable them to recognize and latch onto cancer cells, killing them.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration less than two years ago, CAR T is a literal lifesaver for some people with leukemia and lymphoma, bringing lasting remissions to those on the brink of death. The downside is that the treatment often causes severe side effects -- some of them life-threatening -- which must be managed by experienced specialists.

These side effects occur when CAR T cells rapidly proliferate and release a flood of substances called cytokines. Severe cytokine release syndrome can lead to life-threatening multi-organ damage and brain swelling. In this revised version, researchers tweaked the sequence and shape of the CAR molecules. As a result, the CAR T cells kill cancer cells but produce fewer cytokines and proliferate more slowly, giving the patient's body more time to clear cytokines in the blood.

"The improved CAR T cells proliferated and differentiated into memory cells in the patients, thus producing a potent and long-lasting anti-tumor effect without causing toxicities," Chen said. "Toxicities are currently the biggest barrier to the use of CAR T-cell therapy. My hope is that this safer version of CAR T cell therapy could someday be administered to patients in outpatient settings."

Chen's next step is to perform a multicenter phase II to test safety and effectiveness in a larger group of patients.

Source:

https://www.usc.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

‘Hit-and-run’ interaction between proteins appears to be key trigger for cell death
Scientists discover central role of cell 'skeleton'
Johns Hopkins scientists design new cell model of aging-associated colon cancer risk
Single-cell sequencing sheds light on landscape of myeloid cells in lung tumors
Molecular target UNC45A is essential for cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth
Phasefocus to launch new cell imaging system with smart incubation technology
Unusually small antibodies could help CAR T-cell therapies to kill solid tumors
Stem cells from patient's own bone marrow holds great potential for osteoarthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neuronal mechanisms underlying formation and retrieval of cocaine-associated memories