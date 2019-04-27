No safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy, suggests study

Apr 27 2019

An international group of researchers has taken one of the first major steps in finding the biological changes in the brain that drive fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). New work using chaos theory to analyze brain signals, discussed this month in the journal Chaos, from AIP Publishing, shows the long-term effects.

Researchers found that teenagers who were exposed to alcohol while in the womb showed altered brain connections that were consistent with impaired cognitive performance. Their findings were reached by measuring the responses from a brain imaging technique called magnetoencephalography (MEG) and then analyzing them with tools developed using chaos theory.

FASD is one of the leading causes of intellectual disability worldwide and is linked to a wide array of neurological issues, including ADHD. While the prevailing theory links expectant mothers' alcohol consumption to cognitive impairments for children, questions about the extent of this effect remain. Despite the known link, researchers are uncertain about the precise mechanism by which alcohol alters the developing brain.

The group's efforts mark one of the first times researchers have been able to quantify the effects of alcohol exposure on the developing brain.

"The paper provides important integrative results for the field of FASD," said Julia Stephen, an author on the paper. "These results may then indicate that simple sensory measures may provide sensitivity for brain deficits that affect the broader cognitive domain."

Previous attempts to study the brain circuitry in affected individuals have been hampered by the difficulty of drawing conclusions from complicated MEG data.

Related Stories

To get to the heart of the problem, members of the team developed a sophisticated computer technique called Cortical Start Spatio-Temporal multidipole analysis that could identify which areas of the brain were active when research subjects were in the MEG machine.

After data from 19 FASD patients and 21 subjects without FASD was collected, the computational approach revealed several areas of the brain that showed impaired connectivity among the FASD group.

Subjects who were exposed to alcohol in the womb were more likely to have issues with connections through their corpus callosum, the band of brain tissue that connects the left and right halves of the brain. Deficits in this area have been reported in people with schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, autism, depression and abnormalities in sensation.

"This work presents major evidence that children exposed to alcohol prenatally are at risk of suffering from impaired cognitive abilities and other secondary factors," said Lin Gao, an author on the paper. "Our study ... shows that there is no safe amount or safe stages during pregnancy for alcohol consumption."

The authors hope their work inspires other groups to conduct similarly collaborative research on diseases like FASD that benefit from drawing together medical and computational fields.

Source:

https://publishing.aip.org/publications/latest-content/no-safe-amount-of-alcohol-during-pregnancy-suggest-researchers/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Universal late pregnancy ultrasound improves health of mothers, babies and could be cost saving
Pregnant women can lower risk of stillbirth by sleeping on their side, shows research
Alcohol, Cannabis and Other Drugs: A Pharmacological Evaluation
Early molecular signs of high-risk pregnancy revealed
Study: Online diet goal-setting helped pregnant women achieve healthy weight gain
Tax increase on tobacco, alcohol, and SSBs could save millions of lives
Study finds identical alcohol relapse rates among liver transplant recipients regardless of sobriety period
Study of pregnant women with lupus identifies early indicators of pregnancy complications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prolonged exposure therapy is more effective in treating veterans with PTSD, alcohol use disorder