Blocking pro-cancer protein could be 'unexpectedly effective' in treating malignant rhabdoid tumor

May 2 2019

Malignant rhabdoid tumor (MRT) is one of the most aggressive and lethal childhood cancers.

Although rare -- about 20 to 25 new cases are diagnosed annually in the United States -- there is no standard effective treatment for the disease, which is driven by loss of an anti-cancer protein called SNF5. The chances are very small that a child will survive a year after MRT diagnosis.

Now researchers at Vanderbilt University have discovered that a pro-cancer protein, MYC, is normally inhibited by SNF5. Loss of SNF5 effectively "takes the brakes off" MYC, thus accelerating cancerous growth.

Related Stories

Reporting this week in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers conclude that blocking MYC could be "unexpectedly effective" in treating MRT as well as other cancers driven by inactivation of SNF5.

"One of the difficulties in treating a cancer like MRT is that it's driven by the loss of a particular protein from the tumor cell," said William Tansey, PhD, Ingram Professor of Cancer Research and Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology.

"Showing that MYC is activated by SNF5 loss identifies a target you can conceivably go after in these cancers," he said.

Tansey, co-leader of the Genome Maintenance Research Program in the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, is an internationally known expert on MYC, a family of three related proteins that are overexpressed in cancer and which contribute to an estimated 100,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States.

MYC proteins function as transcriptional regulators, controlling the expression of thousands of genes linked to cell growth, proliferation, metabolism and genomic instability. The Tansey lab is focused on determining basic mechanisms of MYC action that can lead to new strategies to target MYC in the clinic.

Using biochemical and genomic approaches, Tansey and his colleagues demonstrated that SNF5 selectively inhibited binding of MYC to DNA, something that is required for its tumorigenic function. Accordingly, reintroduction of SNF5 into MRT cells also displaced MYC from chromatin (the complex of DNA, RNA and protein that form chromosomes), inhibiting pro-cancerous gene expression programs.

Source:

https://ww2.mc.vanderbilt.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mount Sinai study provides fresh insights into cellular pathways that cause cancer
Deletion of ATDC gene prevents development of pancreatic cancer in mice
New findings about aggressive blood cancer may help develop drugs with less harmful side effects
Urine testing just as good as smear test in preventing cervical cancer
Canadian researchers identify early origins of childhood brain cancer
Single high dose of radiation targeted directly to tumor is safe and effective for prostate cancer
Non-smokers who develop lung cancer are hugely disadvantaged, says PHE
Researchers use structural biology techniques to understand how lipids bind proteins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researcher studies two protein families known to play role in cancer metastasis