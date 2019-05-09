Combination of antibiotics prevents cancer cells from motoring

May 9 2019

Scientists in Salford, UK have found a way to make cancer stem cells reproduce defectively "like cars without engines".

Professor Michael Lisanti, of the University of Salford, said his team had successfully trialed a method of tricking the cells into manufacturing new cells with no power source.

"They can't generate any energy, so they can't proliferate" he said liking the process to "creating a factory recall on a grand scale."

They achieved the result using cheap, FDA-approved drugs and a common vitamin.

A 'triple combination' of Vitamin C and two standard antibiotics - Doxycycline and Azithromycin - was sufficient to reduce stem cell growth by more than 90% in laboratory tests.

Related Stories

The scientists said they were stunned by the results which are published in the journal Aging this week.

Cancer stem-like cells are thought to be the root cause of chemotherapy resistance, leading to treatment failure in patients with advanced disease and the trigger of tumor recurrence and metastasis (regrowth and secondary cancer).

The University of Salford team's research focuses on the energetics of cancer stem cells - the processes which allow the cells to live and thrive - with a view to disrupting their metabolism.

Lisanti with Professor Federica Sotgia carried out trials in 2018 of the antibiotic Doxycycline on cancer reoccurrence in hospital patients resulting in a 40% reduction in cancer stem cells in patients, with a near 90% response rate.

Professor Lisanti, chair of translational medicine, said: "A 40% average reduction encouraging but we were interested in the other 60%, so we're interested in new drug combinations to maximize the effects of the Doxycycline.

"Once we saw Doxycycline was effective at targeting mitochondria within stem cells, the challenge was on to find an even more effective combination which we believe we have found with Azithromycin."

In laboratory tests, they found the two antibiotics could be used to target the production of 13 key mitochondrial proteins which cuts off the fuel supply in the stem cells.

And they found that Vitamin C, acting as a mild pro-oxidant, amplifies the effects.

"What this combination does is speed up the production of new mitochondria but at the same time makes them functionally inactive. So, new mitochondria are unable to generate ATP, the currency of the cell," explained Prof Sotgia.

"It's like making thousands of new cars without the necessary engine parts. They don't work."

The team emphasize that their combination is cheap, and readily and because the dosages of antibiotics are vanishingly small (1 μM), the method avoids the potential problem of antibiotic resistance.

Source:

https://www.salford.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Inexpensive DNA test can effectively screen women for cervical cancer in low-resource settings
Study could lead to improved diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer
Circulating tumor DNA can help detect treatment options for ovarian cancer subtype
Scientists discover biological barrier that keeps cancer at bay
Blocking pro-cancer protein could be 'unexpectedly effective' in treating malignant rhabdoid tumor
Fitness may affect risk and mortality rates of lung and colorectal cancer
Genomics study reveals five genes linked to treatment resistance in prostate cancer
New method could lead to more personalized treatment of advanced prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
“Without Antibiotics, I Cannot Treat”: Examining Antibiotic Resistance Drivers in India