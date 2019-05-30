Childhood adversity may increase risk of severe depression in later life

May 30 2019

Children who face adversity are at a significantly greater risk for severe depression, research out of the University at Albany's School of Public Health finds.

Published in "Depression and Anxiety", the official journal of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, assistant professors Melissa Tracy, Allison Appleton and Tomoko Udo explain that more than half of adults report one or more adverse childhood event, such as parental mental health problems or financial hardship. This adversity has long been associated with depression in later life, but until now, the timing of the adversity in relation to depression has been unclear.

Related Stories

The researchers, from the departments of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and Health Policy, Management and Behavior, identified trajectories of adversity from birth through late childhood and examined the long-term effects on depression outcomes using data from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC). ALSPAC is an ongoing population-based prospective cohort study that enrolled pregnant women in southwestern England whose delivery dates were between April 1, 1991 and December 31, 1992.

Children in the study completed a computerized assessment at age 18 that was used to determine the symptoms and severity of their depression, while their parents filled out questionnaires on adverse events and household characteristics throughout their childhoods. These assessments were used to create five trajectory groups that reflect levels and changes in adversity from birth through age 11.

The results showed that the children in groups with higher levels of adversity had a higher risk of depression-; and severity of depression-; regardless of when the adversity took place.

This classification of children according to the accumulation, timing, and persistence of adversity shows that regular, periodic screening for adversity throughout childhood could help to identify children at the greatest risk for depression. This could allow for intervention programs that would reduce the negative consequences of childhood adversity."

Melissa Tracy

Source:

University at Albany, State University of New York

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

History of eating disorders associated with future depressive symptoms among mothers
Everyday stressors may diminish blood vessel function in people with depression
Anti-inflammatory medicine can be effective in treating people with depression
Women experiencing depressive symptoms at risk of multiple chronic diseases
Scientists identify new therapeutic target for depression
New study explains why heart failure patients have trouble with thinking and depression
Cyberbullying associated with poor sleep and depression in teens
New genetic score reliably predicts risk, severity of depression in young people

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
AI can detect signs of anxiety and depression in speech patterns of children