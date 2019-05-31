IU’s environmental expert addresses plan to fight Lyme disease, other tick-borne illnesses

On May 23, a bill to address increased incidence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases in the United States was introduced in the US Senate. The bipartisan legislation, named the Ticks: Identify, Control, and Knockout (TICK) Act, would boost federal funding to prevent, diagnose, and treat tick-borne diseases to $100 million spread across universities, government agencies, and public health organizations.

Ellen Ketterson, director of Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute, a part of IU's Prepared for Environmental Change Grand Challenge initiative, is available to offer perspective on the need to support the surveillance, prevention, and treatment of vector-borne diseases, such as those carried by ticks and mosquitoes.