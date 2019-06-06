Coeliac UK and Innovate UK announce £180k research funding

Coeliac UK, the UK charity for people who need to live gluten-free, along with Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, have £180k available for research and are inviting applications from UK businesses and researchers.

Coeliac UK in collaboration with Innovate UK are launching a second research call to industry and researchers to make improvements for people living with the autoimmune condition, celiac disease. Projects must underpin and support Coeliac UK's top ten research priorities, for example:

improving diagnostics for celiac disease, refractory celiac disease and/or gluten related neurological conditions

developing tools for the long term management of celiac disease

enhancing the quality of staple gluten-free food

Total project costs can range from £50k to £250k and researchers and businesses can jointly apply for a share of the funding up to the maximum £180K available. Applicants can find out more about this competition at: www.coeliac.org.uk/innovateuk and must apply by the closing date: 16 September 2019, 10:00 (GMT+1).

Hilary Croft, CEO of Coeliac UK said:

We want to change the course of celiac disease treatment through improved diagnostics, technology and food innovations that truly bridge the gap between people, health professionals and products. Research has the power to do this and by combining forces with Innovate UK and industry, our charity demonstrates its unwavering commitment to the UK’s growing gluten free community."

Kathryn Miller, Innovation Lead for Food and Nutrition at Innovate UK, said:

It’s fantastic to be working with charities such as Coeliac UK to promote innovations that will have a real, positive impact on people’s lives. Innovate UK has long supported businesses innovating in the areas of healthcare diagnostics, digital support and enhancing nutritional quality of foods, themes already supported through joint Coeliac UK / Innovate UK funding awarded earlier this year.”

Earlier this year, three projects based in Birmingham, Newcastle and Edinburgh, were awarded Coeliac UK / Innovate UK grants from the first joint research call. Including the contribution from industry, a total £750k was committed to research.