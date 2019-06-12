Study: Government policy interventions to fight antimicrobial resistance have not been rigorously evaluated

Jun 12 2019

Governments have a wide variety of policy options at their disposal to respond to the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, but many of these approaches have not been rigorously evaluated, according to a new study published this week in PLOS Medicine by Susan Rogers Van Katwyk of the University of Ottawa, Canada, and colleagues.

Study: Government policy interventions to fight antimicrobial resistance have not been rigorously evaluated
Credit: NIAID, Flickr

Related Stories

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is on the rise due to persistent misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, and has already rendered some infections untreatable with existing drugs. In the new work, researchers systematically searched seven global databases for studies that clearly described and evaluated a government policy intervention aimed at reducing human antimicrobial misuse. They identified 69 published evaluations of such interventions carried out around the world.

Described in these 69 studies were 17 different types of policies that governments have deployed and tested to reduce antimicrobial use, including public awareness campaigns, antimicrobial guidelines, vaccination, and tailored regulations for prescribing and reimbursement. Unfortunately, most existing policy options have not been rigorously evaluated, which limits their usefulness in planning future policy interventions. Of the studies, only 4 had a randomized controlled design, the gold standard for medical interventions, while 35 used rigorous quasi-experimental designs and the remaining 30 were uncontrolled and descriptive. The current systematic review was unable to directly investigate the impact of the different interventions on AMR, but reductions in antimicrobial use are likely to lead to lower levels of resistance over time.

“To avoid future waste of public resources, and in line with WHO recommendations for national action on AMR, governments should ensure that AMR policy interventions are evaluated using rigorous study designs and that study results are published,” the authors say.

Source:

PLOS

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PLOS ONE. (2019, June 12). Study: Government policy interventions to fight antimicrobial resistance have not been rigorously evaluated. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 12, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Study-Government-policy-interventions-to-fight-antimicrobial-resistance-have-not-been-rigorously-evaluated.aspx.

  • MLA

    PLOS ONE. "Study: Government policy interventions to fight antimicrobial resistance have not been rigorously evaluated". News-Medical. 12 June 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Study-Government-policy-interventions-to-fight-antimicrobial-resistance-have-not-been-rigorously-evaluated.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PLOS ONE. "Study: Government policy interventions to fight antimicrobial resistance have not been rigorously evaluated". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Study-Government-policy-interventions-to-fight-antimicrobial-resistance-have-not-been-rigorously-evaluated.aspx. (accessed June 12, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PLOS ONE. 2019. Study: Government policy interventions to fight antimicrobial resistance have not been rigorously evaluated. News-Medical, viewed 12 June 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190612/Study-Government-policy-interventions-to-fight-antimicrobial-resistance-have-not-been-rigorously-evaluated.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study finds no increased risk of congenital anomalies in children of fathers treated for testicular cancer
Study yields insights into evolutionary dynamics between bacteria and human hosts
Researchers compare American, Pacific and Southeast Asian subtypes of Zika virus
Scientists call on funders to improve universal access to scientific research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Computer-assisted diagnostic method aids in early detection of brain tumor growth