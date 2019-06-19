Postmenopausal breast cancer survivors at greater risk for developing heart disease

Jun 19 2019

Thanks to advanced medical treatments, women diagnosed with breast cancer today will likely survive the disease. However, some treatment options put these women at greater risk for a number of other health problems. A new study out of Brazil shows that postmenopausal women with breast cancer are at greater risk for developing heart disease. Results are published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Cardiovascular disease remains the main cause of death in postmenopausal women, and women treated for breast cancer are at greater risk of developing heart disease than those not diagnosed with breast cancer. These cardiovascular effects may occur more than 5 years after radiation exposure, with the risk persisting for up to 30 years.

Related Stories

The goal of the new study was to compare and evaluate risk factors for cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women who are survivors of breast cancer and women without breast cancer. The researchers found that postmenopausal women who are survivors of breast cancer showed a markedly stronger association with metabolic syndrome, diabetes, atherosclerosis, hypertriglyceridemia, and abdominal obesity, which are major risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The risk of cardiovascular mortality similarly increased to match death rates from the cancer itself.

Findings were published in the article "High risk for cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal breast cancer survivors."

Heart disease appears more commonly in women treated for breast cancer because of the toxicities of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and use of aromatase inhibitors, which lower estrogen. Heart-healthy lifestyle modifications will decrease both the risk of recurrent breast cancer and the risk of developing heart disease. Women should schedule a cardiology consultation when breast cancer is diagnosed and continue with ongoing follow-up after cancer treatments are completed."

Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director

Source:

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA physicians find more effective method for detecting prostate cancer
Heart failure drug could be effective in treating leukemia
Biomarker correlates with prostate cancer aggressiveness and predicts metastasis to bone
Research aims to use orange peels for improving heart health
First clinical test could enable personalized prognosis for triple-negative breast cancer patients
Identifying colorectal cancer subtypes in patients could help provide better care
Vitamin D and estrogen can prevent heart disease, stroke, and diabetes in women
Cancer patients share survivorship story, celebrate strength and self-care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vitamin D metabolite may stop mechanism by which cancer cells become drug-resistant