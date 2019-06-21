New findings offer pathway for fight against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Jun 21 2019

A research group from the Medical University of Vienna was able to decode the mechanism as to how the hormone Leptin stimulates the liver to export lipids and reduce the fat production in the liver. This occurs due to the activation of neurons in the brain stem. These findings provide new approaches for the fight against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which often occurs in connection with obesity. The results were just published in the top journal Nature Communications.

Leptin is a hormone produced by the adipose tissue and critically involved in controlling appetite and hunger satisfaction. Leptin passes the blood-brain barrier and signals to the brain how much fat mass is available in the body. People suffering from pathological overweight (obesity) or a fatty liver, generally exhibit elevated circulating leptin levels due to an increase in body fat mass. However, the leptin signal arriving in the brain may be limited due to leptin resistance.

A study of the Medical University of Vienna now shows in rodent models that a direct activation of leptin receptors in the brain stem regulate the fat content of the liver via a vagal mechanism. The vagal nerve connects the brain with various organs and regulates metabolism. It is a part of the autonomous nervous system through which the central nervous system communicates with the organs. The binding of leptin to receptors expressed in the brain stem or, more precisely, in the dorsal vagal complex, causes the activation of the vagal nerve and, consequently, the increase of the hepatic triglyceride export (dietary fat) and a reduction of de novo lipogenesis (synthesis of fat from carbohydrates) in the liver.

"Leptin protects against a fatty liver by transmitting a signal via a brain-vagus-liver axis and thus animates the liver to export fat", explains principal investigator Thomas Scherer of the Division for Endocrinology and Metabolism at the Medical University of Vienna, "in people with obesity, leptin does not arrive at the brain in sufficient quantities to transmit the necessary signals to the liver for the export of triglycerides."

One possible starting point for future therapies would be the direct administration of leptin into the brain thereby circumnavigating the blood-brain barrier. This could, for example, be achieved by administering leptin via a nasal spray or pharmacological approaches which restore and/or improve the leptin sensitivity of the brain. A translational research project with the support of the Austrian Scientific Fund (FWF) is now supposed to clarify whether these results are also applicable in human beings.

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Hackl, M. et al. (2019) Brain leptin reduces liver lipids by increasing hepatic triglyceride secretion and lowering lipogenesis. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-10684-1

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obesity linked with greater symptomatic severity of multiple sclerosis
Link between frequent gaming and obesity appears true only in adults and not in children
Scientists highlight advances and uses of organoids in gastroenterology and hepatology
'Substantial' decline in obesity rates among pre-schoolers in the US
Genetic study on liver iron content may pave way for better treatment
Study: Phenols in cocoa bean shells have powerful effects on fat and immune cells in mice
Pre-pregnancy maternal obesity may affect growth of breastfeeding infants
New targeted therapy using radio waves blocks growth of liver cancer cells, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals increased odds of child obesity when mothers have obesity before conception