Study proves that brains of pairs of animals synchronize during social situations

Jun 24 2019

FINDINGS

UCLA researchers have published a Cell study showing that the brains of pairs of animals synchronize during social situations. The synchronized activity not only arose during various types of social behavior, but also the level of synchronization actually predicted how much the animals would interact. The team also found that brain synchrony arises from different subsets of neurons that encode the behavior of the self vs. the social partner, and that the dominant animal's behavior tends to drive synchronization more than behavior of the subordinate.

BACKGROUND

Considerable research has been devoted to studying brain activity in individual animals behaving alone. Much of animals' lives are spent interacting with one another -- socializing, competing and so forth -- and these social behaviors are generally quite complex, as an animal must not only react to other individuals, but actively predict their future behavior. Less is understood about how brain activity might function across interacting animals. Using sophisticated recording devices, the research team set out to simultaneously monitor activity in the brains of two interacting mice, making this the first study to use the technique in two animals behaving naturally together.

Related Stories

METHOD

The researchers attached tiny, high-tech microscopes to the heads of each mouse, which recorded activity in hundreds of individual brain cells. Fitted with the devices, the mice were placed together in pairs, first in open arenas to freely interact, and later in plastic tubes -- a common method of observing competition and social hierarchy, as the dominant mouse tends to claim more of the tube's "territory" by pushing against the subordinate mouse, or pushing it out of the tube completely.

When the mice interacted with each other, their brain activity was correlated, or synced up. The more engaged they were with one another, the more coupled were their brains. This brain synchronization arose from individual cells -- interestingly, some cells responded preferentially to the behavior of the self, while other cells responded only to the behavior of the social partner. The dominant mouse's behavior tended to have more of an effect on synchronization than that of the subordinate mouse, likely because both animals in a pair are paying attention to the dominant animal.

IMPACT

This is the first time that interbrain synchrony has been observed in socializing mice. Researchers believe that the insights gained from this study may shed new light on how brain activity synchronizes across humans during social interaction. Beyond adding clarity to fundamental properties of brain function in social interaction, the findings may also enable researchers to understand more about certain psychiatric and developmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, since many of these conditions include symptoms such as social deficits.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Journal reference:

Kingsbury, L. et al. (2019) Correlated Neural Activity and Encoding of Behavior across Brains of Socially Interacting Animals. Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2019.05.022

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how basic structure of the brain is formed
New study shows clear link between cannabis use and brain alterations
New swine model helps scientists to better understand human brain
Investigational drug for treatment of sickle cell disease shows early promise in clinical trials
Introduction of very small RNA molecule promotes heart cell regeneration, study shows
Dangerous brain parasite invades host cell, maintains steady nutrient supply
Scientists develop universal FACS-based approach to heterogenous cell sorting, propelling organoid research
Neuroscientists find anatomical link between cognitive and perceptual symptoms in autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Three signs of real progress against sickle cell disease