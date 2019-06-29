Scientists discover neurons for 3D vision in insect brains

Jun 29 2019

Scientists at Newcastle University, UK have discovered neurons in insect brains that compute 3D distance and direction. Understanding these could help vision in robots.

In stunning images captured under the microscope for the first time, the neurons were found in praying mantises. The work is published in Nature Communications today.

In a specially-designed insect cinema, the mantises were fitted with 3D glasses and shown 3D movies of simulated bugs while their brain activity was monitored. When the image of the bug came into striking range for a predatory attack, scientist Dr Ronny Rosner was able to record the activity of individual neurons.

Dr Rosner, Research Associate in the Institute of Neuroscience at Newcastle University, is lead author of the paper.

He said:

This helps us answer how insects achieve surprisingly complex behavior with such tiny brains and understanding this can help us develop simpler algorithms to develop better robot and machine vision."

The "3D neurons"

Praying mantises use 3D perception, scientifically known as stereopsis, for hunting. By using the disparity between the two retinas they are able to compute distances and trigger a strike of their forelegs when prey is within reach. The neurons recorded were stained, revealing their shape which allowed the team to identify four classes of neuron likely to be involved in mantis stereopsis.

The images captured using a powerful microscope show the dendritic tree of a nerve cell - where the nerve cell receives inputs from the rest of the brain - believed to enable this behavior.

Dr Rosner explains:

Despite their tiny size, mantis brains contain a surprising number of neurons which seem specialized for 3D vision. This suggests that mantis depth perception is more complex than we thought. And while these neurons compute distance, we still don't know how exactly.

Even so, as theirs are so much smaller than our own brains, we hope mantises can help us develop simpler algorithms for machine vision."

The wider research program which is funded by the Leverhulme Trust, is led by Professor Jenny Read, professor of Vision Science at Newcastle University.

She says:

In some ways, the properties in the mantises are similar to what we see in the visual cortex of primates. When we see two very different species have independently evolved similar solutions like this, we know this must be a really good way of solving 3D vision.

But we've also found some feedback loops within the 3D vision circuit which haven't previously been reported in vertebrates. Our 3D vision may well include similar feedback loops, but they are much easier to identify in a less complex insect brain and this provides us with new avenues to explore."

It's the first time that anyone has identified specific neuron types in the brain of an invertebrate which are tuned to locations in 3D space.

The Newcastle team intend to further develop their research to better understand the computation of the relatively simple brain of the praying mantis with the aim of developing simpler algorithms for machine and robot vision.

Source:

Newcastle University

Journal reference:

Rosner, R. et al. (2019) A neuronal correlate of insect stereopsis. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-10721-z

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Switch that decides fate of cells from neural stem cells discovered
Researchers find new physical evidence in the brain for types of schizophrenia
Epileptic patients experience ecstatic aura on stimulating brain’s dorsal anterior insula
New study may explain distinct speech processing functions of left and right brain
Scientists use advanced imaging to track brain tumor 'turncoats'
Researchers identify missing link between amyloid plaques and tau tangles in Alzheimer's
Study reveals what happens within the brain when we name what we see
Promising new approaches in the fight against brain metastasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
EEG detects hidden consciousness in brain-injured ICU patients just days after injury