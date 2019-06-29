Sigma Chi announces new $20-million pledge to HCF for women's cancer research

Today, Sigma Chi International Fraternity announced a new $20-million pledge to Huntsman Cancer Foundation (HCF), dedicated to and used for women's cancer research, treatment and wellness at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI). The announcement came during the fraternity's biennial Grand Chapter conference in Salt Lake City. This pledge follows an $11 million pledge made in 2015, the largest to date in the history of men's fraternities.

This September, HCI will break ground on the Kathryn F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women's Cancers. Set to open its doors in 2022, this expansion will increase inpatient capacity by 50%, double the wellness and survivorship services, and include "one-stop" screening and treatment services for women's cancers.

Sigma Chi International Fraternity is proud of our philanthropic partnership with Huntsman Cancer Foundation. We believe in our mantra – we are the generation to end cancer – and we are excited to be supporting women's cancer research, treatment and wellness with this $20 million pledge." Tommy Geddings, Sigma Chi Grand Consul

Since 2005, HCF has been the preferred philanthropic partner for Sigma Chi International Fraternity. Since that time, Sigma Chi chapters across North America have raised more than $10 million for cancer research at HCI. For the 2018-2019 school year, chapters raised $2.2 million, the highest yearly total to date.

"Sigma Chis are proving today that fraternity is not just about socializing – it's about something so much more than that," said David Huntsman, Significant Sig, PENNSYLVANIA 1992, "And through their support of HCI, Sigma Chis are proving that they truly can have an impact on lives not only all around the country, but all around the world."

One out of three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Sigma Chi fundraising relies on partnerships with campus sororities to help in its fundraising efforts each year. This pledge is an acknowledgment of the importance of the role of women in their lives and in their fundraising efforts.

These young men and women give me optimism about the future. They have already used their collective power to raise more than $10 million for cancer research. And they are just getting started. This is truly remarkable and we are grateful." Susan Sheehan, President & COO of HCF

More than 240 chapters participate in fundraising efforts each year centering around a "Derby Days" week of Sigma Chi chapter-sponsored activities.