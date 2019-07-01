Swimming pools could be breeding grounds for diarrhea-causing germs

Dr. Ananya Mandal, MDJul 1 2019

Summers get along best with swimming pools, spas and other water play areas. The Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) USA has warned that these pools could be the focal point of spread of certain bacteria, parasites and virsues.

The CDC page lists some of the common do’s and don’t’s regarding using pools in summers. One of the suggestions include not allowing children to use the pool if they have diarrhoea. The page warns that one child with diarrhoea in the swimming pool could spread diarrhoea causing bacteria to the others. These include Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Shigella, norovirus, and E. Coli. Other swimmers swallowing mouthfuls of the contaminated water are likely to get infected with these bacteria, parasites and viruses, the CDC warns.

Cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease caused by Cryptosporidium parvum protozoan. 3D illustration showing release of parasite sporozoites from oocyst inside small intestine - Illustration Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock
Cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease caused by Cryptosporidium parvum protozoan. 3D illustration showing release of parasite sporozoites from oocyst inside small intestine - Illustration Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

The experts assure that most of these microbes are killed by the common disinfectants in the pool including chlorine or bromine. However, Cryptosporidum has been shown to be resistant to these disinfectants and can even survive in the chlorinated water for more than a week. Most diarrheal outbreaks in the US have been linked to Crypto infections in the summer season says CDC.

Crypto infection can lead to a condition called cryptosporidiosis that causes profuse watery diarrhoea in children as well as adults. The diarrhoea may last for up to three weeks, say experts. Among children, pregnant women and those with a depressed immune system, the risk of getting crypto diarrhoea and its severely is also greater.

A statement from the CDC says, “The number of treated recreational water-associated outbreaks caused by cryptosporidium drives the summer seasonal peak in both waterborne cryptosporidiosis outbreaks and cryptosporidiosis outbreaks overall.” Since 2009 there has been one Crypto associated death says the CDC. This death was due to transmission of the infection to the patient in hospital settings says the CDC. Between 2009 to 2017 there have been 287 hospitalizations due to Crypto diarrhoea says the CDC.

Related Stories

The CDC released a report last Friday that showed that there have been 444 cryptosporidiosis outbreaks from 40 states and Puerto Rico between 2009 to 2017 making 7,465 people ill with the infection. More than one third of the cases were traced back to contaminated water from swimming pools, water playgrounds and kiddie pools. Rest of the cases were due to swimming in untreated water from lakes etc. Child care settings, unpasteurized milk and apple cider and animal handling too were reasons for spread of crypto infection says the CDC. The months of July and August were recorded as the highest in terms of cases with around 80 cases reported during these months in 2016. Between 2009 and 2017, there has been a 12.8 percent rise in number of cases of cryptosporidium says the CDC.

The CDC officials report that the rise in number of cases could be also due to better and early detection of the organism among the patients.

The CDC page lists out the do’s and don’t’s of swimming;

  1. Not to allow kids and adults with diarrhoea to get into pools. The CDC advises that a person needs to wait at least 2 weeks after the diarrhoea has resolved to get into pools. A survey from the Water Quality & Health Council last month said that around one quarter of Americans enter into swimming pools within an hour of having diarrhoea.
  2. Last inspection results need to be checked online of onsite about possible contamination and disinfection
  3. Test strips could be purchased from hardware stores to look for adequate chlorine or bromine levels as well as correct pH of the water. The CDC suggests a free chlorine concentration of at least 1 ppm in pools and water playgrounds and Bromine concentration of at least 3 ppm in pools and water playgrounds along with a pH of 7.2–7.8.
  4. The page advises all to shower for at least a minute before entering the pool to wash away the dirt and sweat
  5. It advises not to swallow water
  6. It advises not to urinate in the water
  7. Diapers should be changed away from the pool region to prevent contamination, the CDC advises
Source:

https://www.cdc.gov/Features/HealthySwimming

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Ananya Mandal

Written by

Dr. Ananya Mandal

Dr. Ananya Mandal is a doctor by profession, lecturer by vocation and a medical writer by passion. She specialized in Clinical Pharmacology after her bachelor's (MBBS). For her, health communication is not just writing complicated reviews for professionals but making medical knowledge understandable and available to the general public as well.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mandal, Ananya. (2019, July 01). Swimming pools could be breeding grounds for diarrhea-causing germs. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 01, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190701/Swimming-pools-could-be-breeding-grounds-for-diarrhea-causing-germs.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mandal, Ananya. "Swimming pools could be breeding grounds for diarrhea-causing germs". News-Medical. 01 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190701/Swimming-pools-could-be-breeding-grounds-for-diarrhea-causing-germs.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mandal, Ananya. "Swimming pools could be breeding grounds for diarrhea-causing germs". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190701/Swimming-pools-could-be-breeding-grounds-for-diarrhea-causing-germs.aspx. (accessed July 01, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Mandal, Ananya. 2019. Swimming pools could be breeding grounds for diarrhea-causing germs. News-Medical, viewed 01 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190701/Swimming-pools-could-be-breeding-grounds-for-diarrhea-causing-germs.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Plant foods may transmit antibiotic-resistant superbugs to humans
‘Stomach flu’ vaccine prevents type 1 diabetes in children
Human contact responsible for spread of hospital infections
Top four things seniors need to know to have a safe and healthy summer
Wearable sensors show how antibiotic-resistant bacteria spread through hospital wards
Ultra-fast new technology to detect bacteria
Researchers compare effectiveness of water treatment processes for swimming pools
Summertime safety guidelines for children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ebola spread to Uganda could threaten international health