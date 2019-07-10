Going teetotal shown to improve women’s mental health

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Jul 10 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc. (Editor)

A study by researchers at the University of Hong Kong has provided new evidence that women who stop drinking alcohol experience improved mental health.

Women drinking wine.DeepMeaning | Shutterstock

Many women drink alcohol as a way to relax and unwind, but the new study suggests that stopping drinking altogether may be a better way to improve mental health.

“Our findings suggest caution in recommendations that moderate drinking could improve health-related quality of life,” says study author Herbert Pang. “The risks and benefits of moderate drinking are not clear.”

Co-author Michael Ni suggests that quitting alcohol altogether may be a better way to relax and feel calm and peaceful.

Reporting this week in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the team writes that although the link between moderate alcohol consumption and certain health problems such as cardiovascular disease and cancer has been well documented, the broader effect on health-related quality of life is less clear.  

“Our objective was to examine the association of drinking patterns with changes in physical and mental well-being across populations,” writes the team.

For the study, Pang and team examined the association between alcohol drinking patterns and self-reported changes in physical and mental well-being among more than 10,000 people in Hong Kong and 31,000 people in the U.S. The analyses were stratified by gender and heavy drinkers were excluded from the study.

In both study populations, men and women who had abstained from drinking any alcohol across their lifetime reported the highest levels of mental well-being.

When those who were not abstainers were followed over time, which was around two years for the Hong Kong participants and around 3 years for the U.S group, giving up alcohol was associated with better changes in mental well-being among women, but not among men. The women who stopped drinking even reported levels of mental health that almost reached the levels reported by lifetime abstainers.

The team write:

The change in mental well-being was more favorable in female quitters, approaching the level of mental well-being of lifetime abstainers within 4 years of quitting in both Chinese and American populations.”

The authors say it is not clear why abstinence has this impact, but it is possible that quitting reverses alcohol-related brain injury or decreases stress factors such as family conflict.

The sober-curious trend

The finding comes amidst a growing public health concern over the increasing use of alcohol among women in recent years. It also follows the advent of movements such as Dry January and the “sober-curious” trend that have prompted many Americans to try the alcohol-free bars and events that have popped up across the country.

Professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina, James Garbutt, who was not involved in the study says: “When people get sober, they a lot of times will feel calmer, their anxiety diminishes and there’s less irritability. They just say, ‘Wow, that’s a better place to be.’”

Related Stories

Garbutt has observed this beneficial impact among both men and women. He says that although alcohol can relieve stress initially, it also induces systems in the brain that worsen anxiety at a later stage. This leads to a cycle of “needing” more alcohol to relieve anxiety, which only worsens anxiety still and increases the need for more alcohol to further relieve it.

Eventually, alcohol use can lead people to feel depressed and experience difficulty sleeping and stress sensitivity.

Garbutt also thinks it is difficult to say exactly why the favorable changes in mental well-being were observed for women in particular. However, he notes that women tend to have higher rates of depression than men and that they tend to have more physical adverse effects from alcohol that happen faster, at lower levels, than men, which could be factors.

Many women are now trying sobriety movements such as Dry January or visiting the alcohol-free bars that have popped up as a result of the sober-curious trend, a shift in perspective that Garbutt thinks is very much a positive in heavy drinking cultures.

We really want to have more spaces and occasions where being dry is something that’s encouraged and completely casual. Alcohol really does have a monopoly on how we socialize.”

Lorelei Bandrovschi, Founder of the alcohol-free Listen Bar in New York

Abstinence improves sleep, helps weight loss and improves liver health

In one Dry January study that took place in 2016, nearly all of the 850 British participants reported feeling a sense of achievement as the month ended, with 62% saying their sleep had improved and almost half of them having lost weight.

According to Aaron White, senior scientific adviser to the director at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, another study conducted in the Netherlands found that even people who drank about two drinks a day had livers that were less stressed after spending one month abstaining from alcohol.

White called this finding “surprising,” saying that we all know it’s a bad idea to drink heavily every day or regularly, but this study is among the first to show that the body can do well to have a break from even moderate drinking.

Aside from the impact on mental health, many studies have focused on the negative effects that alcohol can have on physical health. Some researchers have suggested that drinking on a daily basis can shorten lifespan, while others believe that moderate drinking can help increase lifespan.

However, Garbutt is skeptical:

The idea that a little alcohol is good for your longevity, that’s not really considered the take-home message now.”

Journal reference:

Yao, X. I., et al. (2019). Change in moderate alcohol consumption and quality of life: evidence from 2 population-based cohorts. CMAJ. https://doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.181583.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Robertson, Sally. (2019, July 10). Going teetotal shown to improve women’s mental health. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 10, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190710/Going-teetotal-shown-to-improve-womens-mental-health.aspx.

  • MLA

    Robertson, Sally. "Going teetotal shown to improve women’s mental health". News-Medical. 10 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190710/Going-teetotal-shown-to-improve-womens-mental-health.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Robertson, Sally. "Going teetotal shown to improve women’s mental health". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190710/Going-teetotal-shown-to-improve-womens-mental-health.aspx. (accessed July 10, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Robertson, Sally. 2019. Going teetotal shown to improve women’s mental health. News-Medical, viewed 10 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190710/Going-teetotal-shown-to-improve-womens-mental-health.aspx.

Suggested Reading

One in five people living in conflict-affected areas has a mental health condition, analysis reveals
Participation in local food projects may have positive effect on health
Study suggests link between insufficient sleep and mental health symptoms in collegiate students
Social media use linked to poor mental health in Indonesia
Online training program helps managers to support employees' mental health needs
Georgia researcher receives grant to develop models to better predict mental health disorders
Combat veterans more likely to exhibit signs of depression, anxiety in later life
IU-connected startup working to enable precision medicine for mental health issues, chronic pain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sleep disturbances linked to mental health problems among survivors of natural disaster