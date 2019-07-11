Australian seagulls carry superbugs

Dr. Liji Thomas, MDJul 11 2019

They say it's good luck for a seagull to poo on you. Now, in a surprising observation, a team of Australian scientists found that one in five silver gulls in Australia harbored antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which could cause a wave of serious human infections. This comes against a background of increasing alarm over the emergence of antibiotic resistance in many common bacterial species.

These findings come from a study by researchers at Perth’s Murdoch University, who were looking at antimicrobial resistance in humans and animals. The report was published on July 10, 2019, in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.

A Silver Gull (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae). Image Credit: Kate Haskova / Shutterstock
A Silver Gull (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae). Image Credit: Kate Haskova / Shutterstock

Seagulls are migratory birds, traveling long distances of up to 1,600 kilometers from their nests. They feed on leftovers discarded by humans as well as on animal and human waste, and sewage. They become infected with bacteria of the species Escherichia coli (E. coli) by contact with human feces. This contact is probably occurring through used diapers at garbage dumps, or through sewage.

To prove this was happening, 562 samples were taken from the birds from different places around Australia and tested for different bacteria. The species selected for the study was the silver gull, the most common type in Australia, because the scientists suspected that drug resistance could be partly due to animal-human interaction, especially when the animals are commonly found in human environments.

The scientists were shocked to find high levels of antibiotic-resistant E. coli in the seagull samples. Researcher Mark O’Dea said, “Seagulls could be acquiring this pathogen through their opportunistic feeding habits where they scavenge from leftover human waste and may then be subsequently spreading these resistant bacteria over vast distances.”

Moreover, many of these bacteria were actually clones of those found in humans in health care facilities. This confirmed that they had not been transferred from seagull to seagull, but through contact with human waste.

O’Dea said there was a negligible risk of passing on the infection to human beings, but admitted it could still happen. In most healthy people, the bacteria would not cause infection even following their ingestion. However, people with weakened immune systems, for instance, would be at risk. Moreover, as the gulls fly around the country, they will be able to disseminate the antibiotic-resistant infection over long distances. In addition, gulls make use of the same environment as humans, thus increasing the chances of spreading these superbugs to humans. For instance, at beaches or in parks, fresh seagull droppings could be touched by people.

Related Stories

E. coli typically causes human urinary tract infections, sepsis and in a few patients, meningitis. However, some of the bacteria found in the seagulls were not susceptible to cephalosporin or fluoroquinolone, two commonly used antibiotics. Even more serious, one bacterial sample failed to show growth inhibition even when exposed to carbapenem, which is among the last-reserve drugs, used only to treat severe infections or those which put the patient at high risk.

Lead researcher Dr Sam Abraham described this as a wake-up call to all government and other agencies to manage waste properly.

The World Health Organization has already issued warnings that superbugs are on the rise, and has brought attention to the urgent need to bring out new antibiotics capable of dealing with these. It said: “Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)-- the ability of bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi to resist these medicines -- threatens to send us back to a time when we were unable to easily treat infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and salmonellosis. The inability to prevent infections could seriously compromise surgery and procedures such as chemotherapy.”

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported that there were 33 000 deaths in 2015 directly linked to infection with antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In fact, the rise in antimicrobial resistance is widely regarded by medical experts as among the biggest dangers looming ahead for human health.

The Australian study is not isolated in its findings, nor is it the earliest warning of its kind. In 2017, a French study found the same superbug to be carried in yellow-legged gulls in southern France. The authors called it “alarming”, and called urgent tracing of the source of contamination. A German study has also shown the presence of antimicrobial-resistant Salmonella in wild birds.

The WHO has identified factors responsible for the spread of antibiotic resistance, including poor sanitary standards for food handling, lack of hygiene in the environment, low sanitary conditions and lack of adequate infection control measures. The Australian scientists recommend that people take the simple precaution of washing their hands or using a hand sanitizer after coming in contact with gull droppings, to minimize the chances of infection.

Journal reference:

Shewli Mukerji, Marc Stegger, Alec Vincent Truswell, Tanya Laird, David Jordan, Rebecca Jane Abraham, Ali Harb, Mary Barton, Mark O’Dea, Sam Abraham, 'Resistance to critically important antimicrobials in Australian silver gulls (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae) and evidence of anthropogenic origins', Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, , dkz242, https://doi.org/10.1093/jac/dkz242

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2019, July 11). Australian seagulls carry superbugs. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 11, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/Australian-seagulls-carry-superbugs.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Australian seagulls carry superbugs". News-Medical. 11 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/Australian-seagulls-carry-superbugs.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Australian seagulls carry superbugs". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/Australian-seagulls-carry-superbugs.aspx. (accessed July 11, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2019. Australian seagulls carry superbugs. News-Medical, viewed 11 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190711/Australian-seagulls-carry-superbugs.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals time taken for DNA repair after chemotherapy
Antibiotic combination effective against drug-resistant Pseudomonas
'Scissors' component of CRISPR/Cas9 sometimes gets stuck
Swimming pools could be breeding grounds for diarrhea-causing germs
Raw meat can act as reservoir for bacteria associated with hospital infections
Growth problems in preterm infants associated with altered gut bacteria
Structure of bacteria responsible for traveler's diarrhea deciphered
Exercise program improves anxiety, mood in older adults who received chemotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A bacterium may limit cardiovascular risks of 1 in 2 people, study shows