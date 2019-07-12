Arthroscopy more accurate than MRI for chondral defects of the knee, study finds

Jul 12 2019

Using arthroscopy to stage a lesion in the chondral area of the knee is more accurate than magnetic resonance imaging, according to researchers from the Rothman Institute, La Jolla, Calif. The findings were presented today at the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting.

Chondral injuries of the knee are a common source of pain in athletes but one of the main methods of diagnosing and staging these injuries, MRI, has a specificity of 73 percent and sensitivity of 42 percent. Using arthroscopy to stage the degree of the injury is a more accurate way to evaluate the knee prior to surgery.

The doctors reviewed 98 patients who had autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral allograft transplantation and meniscus allograft transplantation.

Based on our review, a change in treatment plan was made in 47 percent of cases in which staging arthroscopy was used to evaluate articular cartilage surfaces."

Lead researcher Dr. Hytham S. Salem of Rothman Institute

Arthroscopy is performed after a standard sterile skin preparation and involves injecting local anesthetic subcutaneously at the portal sites and within the knee joint. It is often performed in office while patients are awake and alert.

"The results of our study indicate that staging arthroscopy is an important step in determining the most appropriate treatment plan for chondral defects prior to OCA, ACI and MAT," Salem said. "Addressing all knee's pathology can be important for the success of cartilage restoration surgery, and treatment plans may change based on the extent and location of cartilage damage."

Source:

American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UGR scientists design new hydrogel that aids in cartilage regeneration
Knee pain not associated with daily walking levels in people with knee osteoarthritis
Common traits keep many patients with knee cartilage issues from participating in clinical trials
Researchers report new regenerative medicine approach for treating osteoarthritis of the knee
Low-income patients at increased risk of catastrophic amputation after knee joint replacement
Bioventus and MTF Biologics collaborate to develop placental tissue product for knee osteoarthritis
Mini MRI device could help diagnose knee injuries more quickly and accurately
Researchers identify risk factors for severe infection after knee replacement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New type of treatment for osteoarthritis shows promise for use in humans