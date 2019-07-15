New hope for restoring sight in victims of acid attacks or industrial accidents

Jul 15 2019

A revolutionary approach to treating chemical burns in the eye is beginning a clinical trial.

For the first time a tissue-softening enzyme, collagenase, will be used in patients who have suffered acid attacks or industrial accidents.

It follows research by a team from Newcastle University, UK, who earlier this year showed that applying collagenase to the cornea softens the underlying tissue allowing the stem cells situated there to repair any damage.

The first-in-man trial will examine how effective the enzyme is at softening the underlying tissue in the eye allowing the patient's own stem cells to repair the damage and restore the patient's sight.

Every year, about 2 million people worldwide become blind due to corneal trauma, with one in every five cases caused by chemical burns to the eye.

The trial involving 30 patients is funded by the Ulverscroft Foundation, a UK charity that supports organizations helping the visually impaired. It will be carried out in collaboration with Dr Sayan Basu and Dr Vivek Singh at the world-renowned LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad, India.

Professor Che Connon, the director of the study and leader of the Tissue Engineering Lab at Newcastle University said:

The simplicity and relative low cost of this therapy compared to existing approaches in which stem cells have to be transplanted is a game-changer. It greatly expands the number of potential patients being treated for corneal burns across the world, and may well have applications in other diseases."

The technology behind the clinical trial

Related Stories

Previous research by the Newcastle team recreated the effects of chemical burns and treated the wounded, stiffened areas of the cornea using small and localized doses of collagenase. The enzyme made the area once again pliable and able to support the patient's own stem cells and promote healing.

The collagenase formulation has already been approved for related therapeutic applications by both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicine Agency so the team were quickly able to take it into clinical trial.

Dr Ricardo Gouveia, Research Fellow at Newcastle University and lead author of the research is very optimistic about this next stage, he said:

As a scientist it is exceptionally rewarding to be involved in a bench-to-bedside project, using a scientific discovery to create a new treatment that benefits patients and helps improve lives. This is especially true when such work is made possible by the support of an organisation like the Ulverscroft Foundation."

The Ulverscroft Foundation was founded as a charity in 1973 to help visually impaired people. It supports research into the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, and funds medical equipment and facilities.

Suitable participants for the trial will be selected by an assessment team at the LV Prasad Eye Institute after rigorous medical and ethical approval, and results from the trial are expected in 2021.

Source:

Newcastle University

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Metabolic enzyme tied to obesity and fatty liver disease
TAU's new Translational Medical Research Center acquires MILabs' VECTor PET/SPECT/CT
Scientists discover new way to direct stem cells to heart tissue
Schwann cells capable of generating protective myelin over nerves finds research
AMSBIO offers new, best-in-class CAR-T cell range for research and immunotherapy
Protein found in the eye can protect against diabetic retinopathy
Electronic cigarettes produce stress response in neural stem cells, study finds
Olympus Europe and Cytosurge join hands to accelerate drug development, single cell research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New class of cancer-killing agents shows promise in destroying cancer stem cells