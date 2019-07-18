Adolescents using multiple sources for prescription drugs at high risk for substance use disorders

Jul 18 2019

Roughly 11% of high school seniors reported prescription drug misuse during the past year, and of those, 44% used multiple supply sources, according to a pair of University of Michigan studies.

More than 70% of adolescents who obtained prescription drugs from multiple sources had a substance use disorder-;involving prescription medications, other drugs and alcohol-;within the previous year.

The national average for a substance use disorder for all adolescents is 5%, said senior author Sean Esteban McCabe, a professor at the U-M School of Nursing.

Both studies, published in the July issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, found that adolescents using multiple sources for prescription medications were at high risk for other substance use and substance use disorders, among other disturbing patterns.

Related Stories

One study identified sources of misuse for three classes of prescription drugs-;opioids, stimulants and tranquilizers-;and the differences in motives and behavior among 18,549 high school seniors. The other study identified sources of controlled medications and related behaviors in 103,920 adolescents ages 12 to 17.

A "very concerning" finding is that 30% of prescription drug misusers took their own leftover medication, with girls more likely to take leftovers than boys, said McCabe, who is also co-director of the U-M Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health. Boys were more likely to obtain prescription drugs from friends or purchase them.

The most common sources for prescription drugs for 12-to-17-year-olds were getting them free from friends and relatives, physician prescriptions for opioids, and buying stimulants and tranquilizers illegally.

These adolescents are most in need of intervention to address their substance use and any other medical and mental health issues."

Ty Schepis, associate professor, Texas State University, lead author of one of the studies

This is the first known research to look at adolescent misuse of leftover medications across these three prescription drug classes, McCabe said.

"The implications from these two studies could not be clearer," McCabe said. "Parents, public health experts and clinicians must rally to address this problem. There is a critical need for clinical workforce training to support clinic and school-based education, screening, prevention and early intervention."

Source:

University of Michigan

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Social Security error jeopardizes Medicare coverage for 250,000 seniors
New computational framework reveals impact of arthritis drugs on gene expression
Home-based exercise program reduces subsequent falls in high-risk seniors
Artificial DNA can help release active ingredients from drugs in sequence
Optimism, wisdom and loneliness associated with physical, mental functioning of older persons
In secret, seniors discuss ‘rational suicide’
More seniors are dying in falls. Doctors could do more to reduce the risk.
A 'homing beacon' for cancer drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Revolutionary cancer drugs that target any tumor to be fast-tracked into hospitals by NHS