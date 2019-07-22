A comprehensive guide to effective sample management

Ziath has published a comprehensive guide entitled 'Tips, tricks and solutions for effective sample management' in an easy-to-use eBook format.

Written by highly experienced sample management professionals - the new guide book addresses key topics including: What is sample management?; Why is effective sample management important?; Problems arising from sample mismanagement; Top tips for tube selection and labeling; Top tips for sample collection; Top tips for barcode scanning and Top tips for sample tracking.

Sample management is the selecting, collecting, storage, and retrieval of samples and their inherent data. It is a fundamental part of quality control in a laboratory and, if overlooked, can have costly and time-consuming repercussions. The importance of an effective sample management system cannot be overstated. For laboratories of all sizes, implementing a comprehensive sample management system is essential for ensuring workflow efficiency, experiment accuracy, and sample quality." Steve Knight, Commercial Director at Ziath

To read or download a copy of the new eBook guide please click here or contact Ziath on +44-1223-855021 / +1-858-880-6920 / [email protected].