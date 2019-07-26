Novel technique could help develop a filter for tainted water and human tissues

Scientists can turn proteins into never-ending patterns that look like flowers, trees or snowflakes, a technique that could help engineer a filter for tainted water and human tissues.

Their study, led by researchers at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, appears in the journal Nature Chemistry.

Biomolecular engineers have been working on modifying the building blocks of life - proteins, DNA and lipids - to mimic nature and form interesting and useful shapes and structures. Our team developed a framework for engineering existing proteins into fractal shapes."

Senior author Sagar D. Khare, an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers-New Brunswick

Related Stories

In nature, building blocks such as protein molecules are assembled into larger structures for specific purposes. A classic example is collagen, which forms connective tissue in our bodies and is strong and flexible because of how it is organized. Tiny protein molecules assemble to form structures that are scaled up and can be as long as tendons. Assemblies of natural proteins are also dynamic, forming and dissolving in response to stimuli.

The research team developed a technique for assembling proteins into fractal, or geometric, shapes that are repeated over and over. Examples include trees, leaves and pineapples. The team used protein engineering software to design proteins that bind to each other, so they form a fractal, tree-like shape in response to a biological stimulus, such as in a cell, tissue or organism. They can also manipulate the dimensions of the shapes, so they resemble flowers, trees or snowflakes, which are visualized using special microscopy techniques.

These techniques could lead to new technologies such as a filter for bioremediation, which uses biological molecules to remove herbicides from tainted water, or synthetic matrices to help study human disease or aid tissue engineering to restore, improve or preserve damaged tissues or organs.

The next steps are to further develop the technology and expand the range of proteins that form fractal shapes as well as use different stimuli, such as chemicals and light. The scientists also want to study how fractal shapes form in greater detail, so they could gain greater control over the process and the shapes and sizes of designer biomaterials.

Source:

Rutgers University

Journal reference:

Hernández, N.E. et al. (2019) Stimulus-responsive self-assembly of protein-based fractals by computational design. Nature Chemistry. doi.org/10.1038/s41557-019-0277-y.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover hundreds of protein-pairs through coevolution study
Weak electron attraction helps hold together amyloid beta sheets found in Alzheimer's
Sorting protein in neurons protects against neurodegenerative disorders
New protein target for deadly ovarian cancer
Mother calls for protein shake regulation after daughter dies
Using PROTACs for targeted protein degradation in drug discovery
Inhibition of p38 protein boosts formation of blood vessels in colon cancer
Molecule inhibits toxic protein accumulation in Parkinson's disease model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UMD researchers connect a protein to antibody immunity for the first time