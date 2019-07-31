Regular physical activity in childhood linked to higher lung-function values in adolescent girls

Physical activity has many well-known health benefits, but its association with lung function in childhood and adolescence is not well understood. A new study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by "la Caixa", has for the first time demonstrated an association between regular physical activity during childhood and higher lung-function values in adolescent girls.

The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, examined the relationship between physical activity, from childhood to adolescence, and lung function in adolescence in 2,300 boys and girls participating in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), a United Kingdom-based birth cohort also known as "Children of the 90s".

Related Stories

The children's physical activity was recorded using an Actigraph sensor over seven-day periods at 11, 13 and 15 years of age and their lung function was analyzed by spirometry at 8 and 15 years of age. The children's parents also completed questionnaires on sociodemographic, psychological and lifestyle-related factors.

The researchers defined three physical-activity trajectories: low, moderate and high. "Girls in the moderate and high physical-activity trajectories had a higher exhalation capacity--that is, greater forced expiratory volume--than girls in the low physical-activity trajectory," explained lead author Célina Roda.

In contrast, no such association was observed in boys. One possible explanation, according to Roda, is that "growth spurts occur earlier in girls than in boys, so any effect of physical activity on lung function can be more easily observed at an earlier age in girls".

The findings showed that less than 7% of the children achieved the level of physical activity recommended by the World Health Organisation--a minimum of 60 minutes each day. At 11 years of age, boys engaged in an average of 24 minutes of physical activity per day, compared with 16 minutes in girls. In general, boys were more active than girls at all ages.

The high prevalence of physical inactivity observed in children is worrying. Extrapolated to the population as a whole, this is a factor that could have a considerable impact on lung function. Strategies for promoting physical activity in childhood could be highly beneficial for the respiratory health of the population."

Judith Garcia Aymerich, Study Coordinator and Head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Environment Programme, ISGlobal

"Further studies that take into account environmental factors such as air pollution are needed to determine whether these factors influence the benefits of physical activity on lung function."

Source:

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)

Journal reference:

Roda, C. et al. (2019) Physical-activity trajectories during childhood and lung function at 15 years: findings from the ALSPAC cohort. International Journal of Epidemiology. doi.org/10.1093/ije/dyz128

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rutgers Health treats children with multiple sclerosis at the dedicated pediatric MS program
Young children are at unprecedented risk for accidental medicine ingestion during summer vacation
CHLA researcher receives NIH grant to study repair and regeneration mechanisms in the gut
Study: Offering a wide variety of snack food encourages children to eat more
Initiating dialysis at higher level of kidney function linked to lower patient survival
Study examines adherence of U.S. adults to physical activity guidelines
Children with medical emergencies get only limited help during airline flights
Pioneering study uses personalized trials to identify preferred therapy for hypertension in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic similarities of deadly bone cancer between dogs and children revealed