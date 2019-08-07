Blood clotting proteins in urine act as potent biomarkers for lupus

Researchers have discovered that blood clotting proteins in urine can act as biomarkers in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), especially those with lupus nephritis.

The team of researchers at the University of Houston found that blood clotting proteins, both the ones that promote blood clotting (prothrombic) and those that disperse them (thrombolytic) are elevated in the urine of patients with lupus nephritis (LN).

Published in the journal Arthritis Research & Therapy, the study shows that among the proteins tested, urine plasmin has shown the greatest independent predictor of kidney function and renal disease status.

“Urine biomarkers represent promising candidates for the early diagnosis as well as the monitoring of disease activity and therapeutic responses in lupus nephritis,” Mohan, Hugh Roy, and Lillie Cranz Cullen, Endowed Professor of biomedical engineering, said. They further added that discovering the biomarker for ongoing lupus nephritis paves the way for a more comprehensive clinical monitoring of the illness.

Red blood cells. Image Credit: Remi Cauzid / Shutterstock
Red blood cells. Image Credit: Remi Cauzid / Shutterstock

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) treatment

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that happens when the body mistakenly attacks healthy cells, tissues, and organs. As a result, inflammation happens and can cause serious damage to various parts of the body, which includes blood cells, brain, heart, lungs, skin, kidneys, and joints. One of the major complications of SLE is lupus nephritis, which is considered one of the most severe clinical manifestations of the condition. It’s also the leading cause of illness and death among people with SLE.

Currently, new drugs that act as immunosuppressive and biologics have dramatically improved the survival rates of people with systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. But, the more important things to do is early diagnosis and monitoring disease flare-ups, to prevent the progression and worsening of the illness.

Related Stories

One of the procedures commonly used to determine if the kidneys are affected by SLE is a renal biopsy. It helps the doctor provide a diagnosis and prognosis of LN. However, the procedure can’t become a routine procedure because it’s invasive and expensive.

The researchers suggest using a non-invasive biomarker to help diagnose LN among patients – urine. Urine is easily collected and may reflect an underlying inflammation of the kidneys. The new test shows promise for early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and effectiveness of therapies in people with LN.

Urinary proteins related to coagulation

The researchers studied urinary proteins related to coagulation since the coagulation system disorders have been linked to SLE and LN patients. They also found that thrombotic events are higher in patients with SLE than healthy people.

They got samples of urine from 113 patients with LN who had been recruited from a renal clinic at UT Southwestern Medical Center from 2007 to 2011.

When they tested urines of patients with SLE, they found elevations in both pro-thrombotic and thrombolytic proteins in the urine.

“When I first saw the presence of both I thought 'This can't be right, so let's look at this in more detail with more urine samples and better assays,” Mohan said.

In summary, the study was the first one to assess the efficacy of blood clotting proteins as biomarkers for NL in patients with SLE. They assessed urinary pro-thrombotic molecules and anti-thrombotic molecules, which turned out to be elevated in patients with LN.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus signs and symptoms

People with SLE may experience many symptoms, such as skin rashes, fever, pain or swelling in the joints, and fatigue. SLE flares also occur in some people, with periods of SLE symptoms happen years apart, and may go away, called remissions. But, in adults with SLE, they may have flares more frequently in their lifetime.

Some people may also experience other symptoms such as lung problems, arthritis, oral ulcers, sun sensitivity, psychosis, blood cell and immunological abnormalities, heart problems, and kidney problems.

The exact cause of SLE is unknown, but some studies have shown that a combination of genetics and environmental factors play an important role in the development of the illness. It affects women more than men and occurs between the ages of 15 and 44 years old.

Source:

https://www.uh.edu/news-events/stories/2019/april-2019/040219-lupus-5m-double-grant.php

Journal reference:

Urinary pro-thrombotic, anti-thrombotic, and fibrinolytic molecules as biomarkers of lupus nephritis, Ling Qin, Samantha Stanley, Huihua Ding, Ting Zhang, Van Thi Thanh Truong, Teja Celhar, Anna-Marie Fairhurst, Claudia Pedroza, Michelle Petri, Ramesh Saxena & Chandra Mohan
Arthritis Research & Therapyvolume 21, Article number: 176 (2019), https://arthritis-research.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13075-019-1959-y

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She recently completed a Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and is now working as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2019, August 07). Blood clotting proteins in urine act as potent biomarkers for lupus. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 07, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190807/Blood-clotting-proteins-in-urine-act-as-potent-biomarkers-for-lupus.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Blood clotting proteins in urine act as potent biomarkers for lupus". News-Medical. 07 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190807/Blood-clotting-proteins-in-urine-act-as-potent-biomarkers-for-lupus.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Blood clotting proteins in urine act as potent biomarkers for lupus". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190807/Blood-clotting-proteins-in-urine-act-as-potent-biomarkers-for-lupus.aspx. (accessed August 07, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2019. Blood clotting proteins in urine act as potent biomarkers for lupus. News-Medical, viewed 07 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190807/Blood-clotting-proteins-in-urine-act-as-potent-biomarkers-for-lupus.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Scientific discovery may lead to a treatment for lupus
Mathematical model helps quantify metastatic cell behavior
Scientists turn type A blood into universal type O, potentially doubling blood transfusion stocks
Blood stem cell breakthrough could spare some patients from side effects of cancer treatments
Don't Miss the Blood-Brain Barrier Drug Delivery (B3DD) Summit this August
Random blood sugar tests could help predict risk of future diabetes
CAR-T cells used to target glioblastoma
Don't ignore diastolic blood pressure values, say researchers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
It is okay for women with lupus to get pregnant with proper care, says new study