Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain

Exposure to chronic, low dose radiation — the conditions present in deep space — causes neural and behavioral impairments in mice, researchers report in eNeuro. These results highlight the pressing need to develop safety measures to protect the brain from radiation during deep space missions as astronauts prepare to travel to Mars.

Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain

Related Stories

Radiation is known to disrupt signaling among other processes in the brain. However, previous experiments used short-term, higher dose-rate exposures of radiation, which does not accurately reflect the conditions in space.

To investigate how deep space travel could affect the nervous system, Charles Limoli and colleagues at the University of California, Irvine, Stanford University, Colorado State University and the Eastern Virginia School of Medicine exposed mice to chronic, low dose radiation for six months. They found that the radiation exposure impaired cellular signaling in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, resulting in learning and memory impairments. They also observed increased anxiety behaviors, indicating that the radiation also impacted the amygdala.

The researchers predict that during a deep space mission approximately one in five astronauts would experience anxiety-like behavior and one in three would experience certain levels of memory impairments. Additionally, the astronauts may struggle with decision-making.

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Acharya, M.M. et al. (2019) New concerns for neurocognitive function during deep space exposures to chronic, low dose rate, neutron radiation. eNeuro. doi.org/10.1523/ENEURO.0094-19.2019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Society for Neuroscience. (2019, August 08). Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 08, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Researchers-investigate-how-deep-space-travel-could-affect-the-brain.aspx.

  • MLA

    Society for Neuroscience. "Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain". News-Medical. 08 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Researchers-investigate-how-deep-space-travel-could-affect-the-brain.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Society for Neuroscience. "Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Researchers-investigate-how-deep-space-travel-could-affect-the-brain.aspx. (accessed August 08, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Society for Neuroscience. 2019. Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain. News-Medical, viewed 08 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190808/Researchers-investigate-how-deep-space-travel-could-affect-the-brain.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study uses machine learning algorithms to classify word type based on brain activity
Researchers identify brain network that determines robot likability
Removing newborn neurons after brain injury reduces seizures in mice
Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall
Retina can restructure itself following gene therapy
Neural activity is blunted in rats with family history of alcohol abuse
Sleep makes synapses ready for new learning
Study uncovers new hunger pathway in the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Structural and functional reorganization in the brain predicts language production