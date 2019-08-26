Genetic link between children’s language and poor mental health identified

A new study suggests there may be genetic explanations for why some children with poor language also have poor mental health.

The University of York-led study examined genetic variants in six genes that are thought to contribute to language development in children.

The researchers used Polygenic scoring, a statistical technique which adds up the effect of different genetic variants, to determine whether variants that are associated with children's language are also associated with poor mental health.

They found that nearly half of the genetic variants which contribute to children's language were also associated with poor mental health.

As part of the study, the team analyzed genetic data from over 5,000 children, as well as parental responses to questionnaires and clinical assessments on children's language ability.

If future research confirms these findings, it may have important implications for timing of mental health provision for children with language disorders, the researchers say.

Lead author of the study, Dr Umar Toseeb, from the Department of Education at the University of York, said:

This study provides very preliminary evidence that children with language disorders, such as developmental language disorder (DLD), may experience poor mental health due to shared biological mechanisms.

This means that children with DLD may have poor mental health because the genes that are responsible for building neural systems responsible for language might also be responsible for mental health.

If our findings are confirmed in future work, it could mean that, rather than wait for children with developmental language disorder to show symptoms of poor mental health before intervening, mental health support is put in place as soon as language difficulties become apparent, as a preventative measure."

The mental health difficulties often experienced my children with a DLD have commonly been thought to be caused by their struggles with language, but this study is the first to suggest that there may also be genetic factors which put children with DLD at risk of poor mental health.

First author of the study, Dr Dianne Newbury, from the Department of Biological and Medical Sciences at Oxford Brookes University, said:

This is the first study to demonstrate these genetic effects but they need to be replicated in larger independent datasets to confirm the findings.

We looked at genetic variation across six genes, but there are many thousands more in the human genome that we did not investigate, so these results only represent a subset of the relevant networks.

The study illustrates the complexity of language-related genetic networks and shows that this is an area that should be investigated further."

Source:

University of York

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI helps identify patients in need of advanced care for depression
New Recommendation Statement for BRCA1/2 evaluation still fails to address many problems
Scientists identify specific gene that plays key role in several psychiatric conditions
Psychiatric disorders are prevalent among adults and kids with kidney failure
Study finds genetic links to childhood obesity across different ethnicities
Children who play recreational sports more likely to suffer serious head injuries
Scientists identify unique way to treat incurable type of children's brain cancer
Worsening air pollution linked to poor mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Living near green space linked to mental wellbeing, finds study