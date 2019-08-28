Individuals with many different psychiatric disorders have heightened impulsivity, study finds

Individuals with many different psychiatric disorders have a higher tendency to choose smaller, immediate rewards over larger, delayed rewards, a study led by Hamilton researchers has found.

The findings of a meta-analysis by researchers of McMaster University and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, which combined data from more than 40 studies, was published in JAMA Psychiatry today.

That this type of decision-making tied to impulsivity, called delay discounting, is heightened in those with certain psychiatric disorders compared to others, is expected to have an important impact on future research and treatment across an array of disorders.

"The revelation that delay discounting is one of these 'trans-diagnostic' processes will have a significant effect on the future of psychiatric diagnosis and treatment," said Michael Amlung, lead author of the study. He is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at McMaster University and researcher for the Peter Boris Centre for Addictions Research at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.

The study analyzed data from studies across eight different psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and others. The largest delay discounting effects were found to be associated with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and schizophrenia.

Previous research has linked a greater preference for immediate rewards and impulsivity to negative health outcomes, such as addiction, obesity, and ADHD. This study reinforced that negative association, finding that impulsive preferences are consistently observed across an even broader range of psychiatric disorders.

Interestingly, the study also found the opposite pattern in those with anorexia nervosa. The researchers explained that the greater preference for delayed over immediate rewards seen in people with anorexia is consistent with excessive self-control of their eating habits.

The study authors say this pattern suggests that delay discounting preferences are best thought of as being on a continuum, with some disorders exhibiting excessively impulsive decisions and other disorders exhibiting excessively self-controlled decisions.

Examining factors that cut across psychiatric disorders, such as delay discounting, helps to illuminate commonalities and distinguishing characteristics amongst disorders that then guide further research on treatment and prevention."

Randi McCabe, co-author of the paper, psychologist-in-chief at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and professor of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences at McMaster

Related Stories

"The more we understand the nature of psychiatric illness, the better we are equipped to provide effective treatment strategies," she said.

The authors say the study findings support the inclusion of delay discounting in the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) framework proposed by the National Institute of Mental Health, as a potent indicator of psychiatric illness. RDoC is a biologically-valid framework for understanding mental disorders, and includes research approaches in genetics, neuroscience, and behavioral science.

"Our results provide strong evidence for delay discounting as a core behavioral process within the RDoC framework," Amlung said. "On a broader level, this study underscores the need for future research examining common neurobiological and genetic underpinnings of this type of decision making in order to inform evidence-based treatments across psychiatric disorders."

Source:

McMaster University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NewMed teams up with the experts to offer PEMF devices for healthcare professionals
Experimental pilot study identifies possible causes of functional dizziness
Beta amyloid structure mapped in new Alzheimer’s research
Gold Coast Biobank at Griffith University boosts medical research
Research examines role of Nicotinamide in preventing retinal cell damage caused by glaucoma
New research suggests another possible mechanism for Alzheimer’s
New research reveals the most expensive countries for healthcare
Research explains why many psychiatric drugs that work in the lab don’t work in people

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Strong memories formed by "teams" of neurons firing in synchrony