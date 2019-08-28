Social and executive brain functions critical for effective communication

Impairments in social and executive brain functions hinder effective communication, according to research in patients with dementia recently published in eNeuro.

Social and executive brain functions critical for effective communication

Related Stories

Non-language brain regions are thought to be critical for effective language functions, due to the complex, social nature of communication.  Frontotemporal dementia affects social and executive brain functions but does not cause speech impairment, allowing researchers to study the role of non-language functions in communication.

Meghan Healey and colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania showed patients with dementia and healthy participants illustrations of an object near and then on a bookshelf. The participants chose descriptive words from a multiple-choice list in order to communicate which object moved to an imaginary partner, who was said to be colorblind in some rounds.

The patients selected descriptions that were either overdetailed or too vague more often than the healthy participants, even though they had comparable scores on simple language tests. The healthy participants performed best with a colorblind partner, since they knew to avoid color descriptors and chose other adjectives. The patients, on the other hand, were not sensitive to the needs of their conversational partner. These findings demonstrate that social and executive functions must be integrated during language processing for successful communication.

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Healey, M. et al. (2019) Cognitive and Neuroanatomic Accounts of Referential Communication in Focal Dementia. eNeuro. doi.org/10.1523/ENEURO.0488-18.2019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Society for Neuroscience. (2019, August 28). Social and executive brain functions critical for effective communication. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 28, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190828/Social-and-executive-brain-functions-critical-for-effective-communication.aspx.

  • MLA

    Society for Neuroscience. "Social and executive brain functions critical for effective communication". News-Medical. 28 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190828/Social-and-executive-brain-functions-critical-for-effective-communication.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Society for Neuroscience. "Social and executive brain functions critical for effective communication". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190828/Social-and-executive-brain-functions-critical-for-effective-communication.aspx. (accessed August 28, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Society for Neuroscience. 2019. Social and executive brain functions critical for effective communication. News-Medical, viewed 28 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190828/Social-and-executive-brain-functions-critical-for-effective-communication.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Negative memory hippocampal engrams could underlie cognitive symptoms of depression
Antibody target implicated in neuropsychiatric symptoms of lupus discovered
Study uses machine learning algorithms to classify word type based on brain activity
Neural activity is blunted in rats with family history of alcohol abuse
Estrogen could be viable treatment option for Parkinson's patients
Engaging educational videos correlated with similar brain activity across learners
Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain
Regulating blood supply to limbs after stroke improves functional recovery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Nearly identical brain activity is evoked from processing written or spoken words