New 'ETAK Antimicrobial Wet Wipes' for elimination of viruses, bacteria on personal belongings

Eisai Co., Ltd. will launch ETAK Antimicrobial Wet Wipes (classified as miscellaneous goods) containing long-acting antimicrobial agent ETAK on August 29, 2019 at pharmacies and drugstores countrywide.

ETAK, the main ingredient used in the product, is a long-acting antimicrobial agent developed by Professor Hiroki Nikawa of the Department of Oral Biology and Engineering at Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences. An adhesive component of ETAK chemically binds the antimicrobial component to the area wiped with ETAK Antimicrobial Wet Wipes, preserving an antimicrobial effect that lasts for one week.

Eliminating virus and bacteria is a familiar and highly interested theme for consumers, especially mothers with small children.

There were many requests from mothers with small children such as "I want to use ETAK product not only inside the house but also the outside" and "I want to use ETAK product conveniently to the difficult to spray area. In response to these requests, ETAK Antimicrobial Wet Wipes has been commercialized. ETAK Antimicrobial Wet Wipes is alcohol-free so that it is easy to use for families with small children, and it can be used for elimination of viruses and bacteria on personal belongings as well as for cleaning hands and fingertips. In addition, wiping with this product can have antimicrobial barrier for personal belongings and prepare for virus and bacteria. The effect remains even if the area is wiped with water."

As the ETAK brand, containing long-acting antimicrobial agent ETAK, Eisai is marketing ETAK Antimicrobial Spray, a spray for mouth masks, which eliminates viruses and bacteria for 24 hours and ETAK Antimicrobial Spray alpha which can be used for a variety of lifestyle supplies including fabrics such as clothes and stuffed toys as well as kitchenware.

The addition of ETAK Antimicrobial Wet Wipes to the product lineup of ETAK brand will propose new options for elimination of viruses and bacteria as well as antimicrobial action, and we will contribute to further improvement of benefits of consumers who wish to keep those viruses and bacteria at bay.

*This product is not effective on all types of virus and bacteria.
*This product is not a pharmaceutical product nor a quasi-pharmaceutical product.
*ETAK is a registered trademark of CampusMedico Co., Ltd.

Eisai

