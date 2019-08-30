Research reveals family perceptions of end-of-life care for patients with advanced CKD

In patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), receiving high intensity care before death was linked with lower family satisfaction with care, while receiving palliative and hospice care was associated with greater family satisfaction. The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN, raise concern that the intensive patterns of care directed at life extension rather than comfort received by many of these patients near the end of life may reflect low quality care.

Previous research has shown that despite their limited life expectancy and high symptom burden, patients with advanced CKD often receive relatively aggressive care towards the end of life directed at life prolongation. To examine how patterns of care at the end of life for patients with advanced CKD relate to their families' perceptions of their care, Claire Richards, PhD, RN (Department of Veterans Affairs and University of Washington School of Public Health) and her colleagues analyzed information from a survey administered to 5,435 bereaved family members of patients with advanced CKD who died in Department of Veterans Affairs' facilities between 2009 and 2015.

Related Stories

The analysis revealed that 54% of patients spent 2 or more weeks in the hospital in the last 90 days of life, 34% received an intensive procedure in the last 30 days, 47% were admitted to the intensive care unit in the last 30 days, 36% were receiving hospice services at the time of death, and 38% received a palliative care consultation in the last 90 days. Most patients (55%) had not been treated with dialysis, 12% had received acute dialysis, and 34% had received maintenance dialysis. Patients treated with acute or maintenance dialysis had more intensive patterns of end-of-life care than those not treated with dialysis. After adjusting for patient and facility characteristics, receiving more intensive patterns of end-of-life care and receiving maintenance (but not acute) dialysis were associated with lower overall family ratings of care, whereas receiving palliative care and hospice services was associated with higher ratings.

In general, patients who received more aggressive end-of-life care focused on life extension--including spending more time in the hospital and receiving intensive procedures such as CPR and mechanical ventilation--had less favorable family ratings of end-of-life care while those who received palliative care--especially hospice services--had more favorable ratings. Although family ratings of care were less favorable for patients who had been on maintenance dialysis than for those not treated with dialysis, this appeared to be explained by their more aggressive patterns of care and more limited use of palliative care and hospice services."

Claire Richards, PhD, RN, Department of Veterans Affairs and University of Washington School of Public Health

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Journal reference:

Richards, C.A. et al. (2019) Family Perceptions of Quality of End-of-Life Care for Veterans with Advanced CKD. CJASN. doi.org/10.2215/CJN.01560219.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Polycystic kidney disease may be preventable
Racial disparities found in pregnancy rates for kidney transplant recipients
Fluoride may reduce kidney and liver function among youth
Mini kidneys grown in the lab could be used to better understand kidney diseases
Racial and ethnic disparities exist in palliative care use among hospitalized patients with ESKD
New biomarker can identify patients with symptoms of kidney rejection
Study finds increase in Medicaid-covered preemptive kidney transplants after Medicaid expansion
Scientists demonstrate an in vitro kidney model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fruit fly model for studying diseases like gout, kidney stones reveals new drug targets