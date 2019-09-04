Research shows benefits of cognitive behavioral therapy for IBS continue 2 years after treatment

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder affecting 10 - 20 per cent of people. Abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habit significantly affect patient's quality of life and can force them to take days off work.

Previous research (the ACTIB trial) led by Professor Hazel Everitt at the University of Southampton in collaboration with researchers at King's College London, showed that that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) tailored specifically for IBS and delivered over the telephone or through an interactive website is more effective in relieving the symptoms of IBS than current standard care one year after treatment.

Related Stories

This 24 month follow up research published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology this week has shown that benefits continue two years after treatment despite patients having no further therapy after the initial CBT course. These results are important as previously there was uncertainty whether the initial benefits could be sustained in the long term. Currently there is limited availability of CBT for IBS in a resource-constrained NHS but this research indicates that easily accessible treatment could be provided to a large number of patients and provide them with effective, long-term relief.

Professor Everitt added:

The fact that both telephone and web based CBT sessions were shown to be effective treatments is a really important and exciting discovery. Patients are able to undertake these treatments at a time convenient to them, without having to travel to clinics and we now know that the benefits can last long term.''

The study was funded by the Health Technology and Assessment Programme of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

The research team are working towards making the CBT therapy widely available in the NHS.

Source:

University of Southampton

Journal reference:

Everitt, H.A et al. (2019) Cognitive behavioural therapy for irritable bowel syndrome: 24-month follow-up of participants in the ACTIB randomised trial. Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. doi.org/10.1016/S2468-1253(19)30243-2.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Beta amyloid structure mapped in new Alzheimer’s research
Research explains why many psychiatric drugs that work in the lab don’t work in people
Research examines role of Nicotinamide in preventing retinal cell damage caused by glaucoma
New research reveals the most expensive countries for healthcare
Gold Coast Biobank at Griffith University boosts medical research
Red wine could benefit gut bacteria finds study
Fatty foods increase CBD absorption, finds new research
Strong memories formed by "teams" of neurons firing in synchrony

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover new pain-sensing organ underneath the skin