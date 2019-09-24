Scientists to present new findings on gene therapy at Neuroscience 2019

Gene therapy shows promise as a way to treat and cure presently incurable neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Gene Therapy: Curing the Incurable

Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. CDT

Gene therapy shows promise as a way to prevent, treat, and reverse neurological disorders that are presently incurable, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Gene therapy is a cutting-edge technique that uses viruses to alter the genetic code of cells, including repairing a mutated gene, silencing a disease-causing gene, or inserting a disease-fighting gene. Researchers will discuss successes in using gene therapy to restore lost functions in animal models of neurological diseases, as well as technique advancements that may improve future treatments.