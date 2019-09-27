A tobacco treatment program delivered at a cancer center had average seven-day smoking abstinence rates of about 45% at three- and six-month follow-ups and nearly 44% at the nine-month follow-up, and those rates didn't differ between patients with and without cancer.
This observational study included 3,245 participants in a model tobacco treatment program (2,343 with current cancer; 309 with a history of cancer; and 593 with no history of cancer) that consisted of an in-person medical consultation, in-person and telephone counseling sessions, and prescription drug therapy. Limitations of the study include that it wasn't a randomized clinical trial. The findings suggest providing a comprehensive tobacco treatment program in an oncologic setting could foster smoking cessation, which can affect outcomes of patients with cancer who smoke.
Source:
Journal reference:
Cinciripini, P.M. et al. (2019 Association of a Comprehensive Smoking Cessation Program With Smoking Abstinence Among Patients With Cancer. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.12251.