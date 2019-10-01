Johns Hopkins Medicine celebrates opening of Pavilion III at Green Spring Station

As part of an $80 million expansion at Green Spring Station, Johns Hopkins Medicine celebrated the official opening of the newly built Pavilion III at Green Spring Station with a private grand opening event on Sept. 27 and a free community health fair on Sept. 28.

While some clinical practices in Pavilion III have been available to the public since May 28, such as imaging, laboratories, medical oncology, musculoskeletal center (including orthopaedics and physical medicine and rehabilitation), otolaryngology, facial plastics and urology, the new outpatient surgery center opened this month -; marking the full completion of the site.

The new three-story, 110,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building houses new and expanded outpatient specialty clinical services and surgical care for adults and children. It joins the Falls and Joppa concourses and Pavilions I and II already at Green Spring Station. The expansion is part of the Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center, which opened 25 years ago at the Baltimore County location.

There's a growing trend in health care of health systems developing neighborhood outpatient medical centers and services, driven largely by patients' preferences to receive care closer to their homes and outside of hospital settings. Johns Hopkins has been at the forefront of this trend, and we continue to find ways to better serve our communities. This expansion gives our families the world-class care they've come to expect from Johns Hopkins, but available in their own backyard." Gill Wylie, President, Johns Hopkins Medical Management Corporation

Wylie is also the overseer of the expansion project.

Some of the specialties in this new facility were already based at Green Spring Station, such as rehabilitation, imaging, medical oncology, lab services, otolaryngology and facial plastics. Others will be new services previously available only at the main Johns Hopkins Hospital location in downtown Baltimore, roughly 12 miles away from Pavilion III at Green Spring Station.

"This will be the first time our urology and orthopaedic surgery services have been offered to this community, making access to needed care easier for the people we serve," says Patrick Byrne, M.D., M.B.A., director of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and professor of otolaryngology–head and neck surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the medical director of the Johns Hopkins Green Spring Station Surgery Center.

According to Byrne, the Johns Hopkins Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery division is tripling the size of its clinical space at Green Spring Station. It will also increase its collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery department, allowing for more service offerings in this community such as laser resurfacing and treatment of skin aging, as well as reconstructive treatment of burns and hysterectomy scars.

In addition, pediatric ear, nose and throat specialists and pediatric outpatient surgery will now be available from Johns Hopkins to families in the community near Green Spring Station, addressing the long-held desire of many parents to keep their child's care as close to home as possible, says Byrne.

Clinical departments and services offered at Pavilion III at Green Spring Station include:

Ambulatory Surgery Center and PreSurgical Testing Center

Laboratory

Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Center featuring orthopaedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and pain management

Urology services

Comprehensive radiology and imaging center, featuring 3T and 1.5T MRI, CT, ultrasound, Xray, a dedicated women's imaging suite, and interventional radiology services

Medical oncology (offering immunotherapy and chemotherapy, and featuring an outdoor patio seating area)

Otolaryngology (adult and pediatric)

Facial plastic surgery

A free Johns Hopkins shuttle will run weekdays from Green Spring Station to The Johns Hopkins Hospital's Outpatient Center for patients and staff in need of traveling to and from the county location.

Following the opening of Pavilion III, Johns Hopkins will begin to expand services currently offered in other parts of the Green Spring Station campus, including the Johns Hopkins Fertility Center, women's health services, Wilmer ophthalmology, dermatology and internal medicine.