Vitamin C improves survival rate in sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

The body’s immune system works by protecting against disease and potentially damaging foreign bodies. In some instances, it may become impaired, leading to overreaction to infection.

Sepsis is a potentially fatal reaction to an infection. It occurs when the immune system overreacts to an infection. As a result, it damages the body’s tissues and organs. Without prompt treatment, it can rapidly lead to organ failure and death.

Meanwhile, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is also a life-threatening illness that progresses rapidly. It causes fluid to leak into the lungs, causing reduced oxygen distribution in the body. Though it’s treatable, it can cause respiratory failure.

These two conditions have one thing in common – they’re both potentially-fatal if not treated immediately and appropriately. Though there are known treatment options for the conditions, a new study highlights how a simple vitamin can help increase survival rates among patients with sepsis and ARDS.

Vitamin C shows promise for patients with sepsis, ARDS

Vitamin C, otherwise known as ascorbic acid, is an essential vitamin important for growth, development, and repair of many body tissues. It is also an antioxidant that wards off free radicals and oxidative stress. Vitamin C is involved in various body functions, including boosting the immune system, absorption of iron, wound healing, the formation of collagen, and the maintenance of the bones, teeth, and cartilage.

Image Credit: Gargonia / Shutterstock
Image Credit: Gargonia / Shutterstock

In a new study published in JAMA Network, a team of researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found that the intravenous administration of high-dose vitamin C reduces organ failure scores, as well as the biomarkers of inflammation and vascular injury in patients with ARDS and sepsis.

Worldwide, sepsis affects more than 30 million every year, potentially leading to about 6 million deaths. Among newborns and infants, 3 million and 1.2 million suffer from sepsis, respectively. In the United States, sepsis causes 300,000 deaths each year. In patients with sepsis, acute lung injury is one of the major causes of death.

Related Stories

The researchers suggest that patients with sepsis and septic lung injury could benefit and have a better chance of survival if they receive vitamin C infusions promptly. In fact, they found that intravenous vitamin C injury decreased death rates in patients with sepsis from 46 percent in the control group who did not receive vitamin C infusions to just 30 percent in those who received the vitamin at day 28.

“This therapy could potentially transform the way we care for sepsis patients. We may have found a lifesaving therapy. While further research is needed, the results from our preliminary study are encouraging,” Dr. Alpha Fowler III, the executive director of the VCU Johnson Center for Critical Care and Pulmonary Research and professor in the Division of Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine at the VCU School of Medicine, said.

Vitamin C can help shorten hospital stay

Patients with sepsis may have organ failure, one of the dreaded complications of sepsis since it often leads to death. However, in patients who received vitamin C infusions, they had shorter hospital stays, reducing the risk of nosocomial infections and high hospital bills.

The researchers conducted the phase II clinical trial to see if Vitamin C is more efficiency for organ failure than the conventional care provided for patients with sepsis. Though the researchers weren’t able to see that vitamin C can improve organ failure, it markedly reduced how long the patients stayed in the hospital. It hints that vitamin C can help the patients recover faster.

Among the vitamin C group of patients, they spend three fewer days in the intensive care unit (ICU) and a week less in the hospital, compared to those who weren’t given vitamin C.

“Among patients with sepsis and ARDS, high-dose vitamin C infusion compared with placebo did not significantly reduce organ failure scores at 96 hours or improve biomarker levels at 168 hours,” the researchers concluded in the study.

The investigators recommend further research and clinical trials to see how vitamin C helps in the faster healing and recovery of patients with sepsis. Vitamin C has many health benefits, and it can be used on various health conditions, especially that it helps improve the immune system and accelerate wound healing.

Source:

https://www.news.vcu.edu/article/New_VCU_study_links_vitamin_C_therapy_to_better_survival_rates

Journal reference:

Fowler, A., Truwit. J., Hite, D., et al. (2019). Effect of Vitamin C Infusion on Organ Failure and Biomarkers of Inflammation and Vascular Injury in Patients With Sepsis and Severe Acute Respiratory Failure. JAMA Network. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2752063

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She recently completed a Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and is now working as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2019, October 01). Vitamin C improves survival rate in sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). News-Medical. Retrieved on October 01, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191001/Vitamin-C-improves-survival-rate-in-sepsis-and-acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-(ARDS).aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Vitamin C improves survival rate in sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)". News-Medical. 01 October 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191001/Vitamin-C-improves-survival-rate-in-sepsis-and-acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-(ARDS).aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Vitamin C improves survival rate in sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191001/Vitamin-C-improves-survival-rate-in-sepsis-and-acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-(ARDS).aspx. (accessed October 01, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2019. Vitamin C improves survival rate in sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). News-Medical, viewed 01 October 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191001/Vitamin-C-improves-survival-rate-in-sepsis-and-acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-(ARDS).aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study: One-third of children admitted in ICUs for sepsis show PTSD symptoms
Identifying signs and symptoms of sepsis can reduce the number of fatal cases
Investigating organ crosstalk leads to a better understanding of sepsis
Novel approach could help prevent sepsis in burn patients
New study alters guidelines for management of sepsis
NAU researchers aim to find microbial link between two common respiratory diseases
Scientists discover new strain of group A streptococcus bacteria in England and Wales
Study supports drawing blood cultures prior to starting treatment for sepsis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Dr. Hannes Röst describes how his lab are using diaPASEF to monitor the human proteome throughout a person's lifetime, and how machine learning could be used to analyze the data.

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Respiratory groups unite to advocate 'healthy lungs for all' on World Lung Day 2019