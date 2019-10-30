ACG 2019 to review latest scientific advances in diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases

More than 5,500 gastroenterologists and other health care professionals will convene at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX for the premier clinical gastroenterology event-;the American College of Gastroenterology's 84th Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course (ACG 2019)-;to review the latest scientific advances in gastrointestinal research, treatment of digestive diseases and clinical practice management.

This year's scientific presentations reveal significant findings and innovative technologies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases and serious GI-related health issues, including data on young onset colorectal cancer (CRC), acute pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, the gut microbiome, esophageal cancer among patients with GERD, as well as liver diseases including hepatocellular carcinoma and fatty liver disease.

How is coffee good for the gut microbiome?

What are the risks of acute pancreatitis among cannabis users?

Do statins have a protective role against developing liver cancer?

Why is maintaining a healthy weight so important to colorectal cancer survival?

Can chronic opioid use be related to difficulty swallowing and esophagus problems?

Which patients are at high risk of failing standard sedation during endoscopy and may require anesthesia-assisted sedation?

What happens when thieves heist a giant inflatable colon in Kansas City, MO?

These are some of the intriguing clinical questions answered in the Noteworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, whose authors provide additional perspective on their findings and explain what the clinical science means for patients. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights and connect with these researchers for media stories.