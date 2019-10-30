Researchers develop revolutionary method using MRI to diagnose digestive disorder

A revolutionary method using MRI to diagnose a chronic digestive disorder has been developed by researchers at Nottingham Trent University.

Researchers develop revolutionary method using MRI to diagnose digestive disorder

The research focuses on functional dyspepsia, a form of indigestion which affects up to 40% of people annually causing stomach pain, nausea, bloating and belching.

Related Stories

The pioneering approach involves the patient eating a meal containing microbubbles in order to measure the pressure exerted by the stomach with MRI.

Currently, sufferers of this disease are often sent for an invasive endoscopy procedure, using a resource that could be looking for cancer.

The study found that pressure could be measured in MRI scanners using microbubbles which are consumed by the patient in a form of a meal similar to bubble tea.

The research has been led by Martin Bencsik, associate professor in physics at Nottingham Trent University, whose research involves looking at innovative ways to measure pressure by means of using an MRI scanner.

It is hoped that this is the first step towards developing a way to use MRI scans to show pressure in other areas of the body- something that would be particularly useful in the treatment of conditions such as stroke.

“MRI is one of the most versatile imaging techniques with an astounding range of capabilities,” said Dr Bencsik, who is based in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology.

He said:

We are thrilled at the prospect of enhancing MRI with yet one more new strength and are excited to see where else this research could lead. Our technique is the first ever to offer the possibility of assessing the pressure that the patients’ stomach exerts on the ingested meal in a totally non-invasive way.”

The research, published in the journal Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, also involved the University of Nottingham and City, University of London.

Source:

Nottingham Trent University

Journal reference:

Abdurakman, E., et al. (2019) Design and testing of microbubble‐based MRI contrast agents for gastric pressure measurement. Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. doi.org/10.1002/mrm.27992.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smartphone dependency and depression in young adults
Study explores link between rheumatoid arthritis widespread pain and smoking
Two-thirds of women over 40 suffer from bladder leakage, research shows
Caution urged in reducing opioids for pain
Endometriosis: Thousands of women suffer from debilitating pain
Research shows how the brain repurposes unused regions in blind people
New microneedle insulin pill avoids injections, applies insulin to gut wall
Avoid making important decisions on an empty stomach, research suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
EKF Diagnostics opens new Research & Development facility at Cardiff HQ