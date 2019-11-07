Study may help explain effects of cannabidiol on seizure frequency in Lennox-Gastaut patients

Results from a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology may help explain why cannabidiol--a chemical component of marijuana with no psychoactive properties--reduces the frequency of seizures in patients with a severe form of epilepsy. The effect may be explained by a drug-drug interaction between cannabidiol and the anti-seizure medication clobazam.

The form of epilepsy examined in the study is called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Investigators conducted clinical trial simulations for the effect of 20 mg/kg/day cannabidiol on seizure frequency in patients with this syndrome.

The effects of cannabidiol on seizure frequency in Lennox-Gastaut patients could be explained entirely through estimated elevations of blood levels of clobazam, which might mean that cannabidiol in itself may not have any, or at best limited, antiepileptic effects.

Senior author Geert Jan Groeneveld, MD, PhD, of the Centre for Human Drug Research, in The Netherlands

Dr. Groeneveld also co-authored an accompanying editorial that highlights some of the shortcomings of past clinical trial analyses on cannabidiol's effectiveness for reducing seizures.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Bergmann, K. R. et al. (2019) Clinical trial simulations of the interaction between cannabidiol and clobazam and effect on drop‐seizure frequency. British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. doi.org/10.1111/bcp.14158

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Risk of health conditions among adults who were born premature
Study shows how brake cell failure causes some types of seizure disorders
Risk of genetic seizure disorder: new scoring system
Surgery crucial for people with drug-resistant epilepsy
Neuronal gene mutations may be linked to seizures associated with Long QT Syndrome
New collaborative effort focuses on therapeutic research for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder
New uses for CBD in genetic brain disorder
Brain tumors hijack healthy neurons in order to grow

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover gene mutation involved in paraplegia and epilepsy