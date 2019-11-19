CGM alarm settings may achieve better blood sugar control for type 1 diabetes patients

Some continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) alarm features and settings may achieve better blood sugar control for people with type 1 diabetes, according to a study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

The most common way to check blood sugar is the finger prick method. This test is done between 1-6 times per day and is difficult for most people. Using a CGM allows patients to check blood sugar automatically, even while they're sleeping. This frequent monitoring can lead to better outcomes when managing diabetes, but patients with type 1 still face challenges with avoiding high and low blood pressure daily.

Managing type 1 diabetes is a constant battle between high and low blood sugar levels, and many patients using CGMs continue to struggle to find a balance. Our study pioneeringly demonstrated that some CGM alarm features and settings may achieve better blood sugar control for patients with type 1 diabetes.

Study's corresponding author, Yu Kuei Lin, M.D., of University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah

Related Stories

In this study, researchers examined data from 95 patients with type 1 diabetes to better understand the associations between CGM alarm settings and blood sugar levels. They found different CGM blood sugar thresholds for high and low blood sugar alarms were associated with various hypo/hyperglycemic outcomes, and suggest adjustments to these thresholds could lead to better management of hypo and hyperglycemia.

"Simple adjustments on the CGM alarm settings can inform patients about high or low blood sugar events early, so they can be head of time for treatments when needed," Lin said. Other authors of the study include: Owen Chan, Anu Sharma, Simon J. Fisher, Michael W. Varner, Man Hung of University of Utah School of Medicine; and Danielle Groat, Ramkiran Gouripeddi, and Julio C. Facelli of University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Journal reference:

Lin, Y. K. et al. (2019) Alarm Settings of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems and Associations to Glucose Outcomes in Type 1 Diabetes. Journal of the Endocrine Society. doi.org/10.1210/jendso/bvz005

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New way to promote insulin production in pre-diabetes phase discovered
Using digital data and AI to improve quality of life for people with diabetes
PERL study: Reducing uric acid levels does not benefit type 1 diabetes patients with kidney disease
Study examines efficacy of nutraceuticals to manage diabetes
Johns Hopkins experts to present important topics at Architecture of High Value Health Care Conference
Survey highlights the need to better educate people on risk factors of type 2 diabetes
New blood filtering system could draw disease from the body using magnets
Medical steroid use could push up diabetes risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Caution: blood infections traced to probiotics