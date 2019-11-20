Sexual dysfunction is a common complication in type 1 diabetes patients

A recent study published in Muscle & Nerve explored the prevalence of male sexual dysfunction in type 1 diabetes. Written by Ana Calzada-Reyes of Havana, Cuba, the study investigated the "prevalence of sexual dysfunction in a sample of males with type 1 diabetes."

Sexual dysfunction is a common complication of diabetes that adversely affects patients' quality of life. Somatic and autonomic neuropathy are common complications of diabetes mellitus."

Ana Calzada-Reyes of Havana

Related Stories

The abstract for this study was published in the 2019 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Abstract Guide, which was presented at the 2019 AANEM Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas this October.

Nervous structures of the pelvic floor were investigated in 62 type 1 diabetes patients, specifically the bulbocavernosus reflex and somatosensory evoked potentials of the pudendal nerve were investigated, which participate in sexual function.

Calzada-Reyes reported that 71 percent of patients had abnormalities and 21 percent had clinical manifestations. Needle EMG showed abnormality in 92 percent of patients.

"Sexual dysfunction is a common complication in diabetic patients. The combination of anamnesis and an ad hoc neurophysiological protocol showed its high prevalence and provided a more accurate prognosis," she wrote in her conclusion.

Source:

American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ascensia launches campaign for World Diabetes Day to celebrate crucial role of families in diabetes care
Study examines efficacy of nutraceuticals to manage diabetes
New way to promote insulin production in pre-diabetes phase discovered
Age plays key role in the well-being of patients with Type 2 diabetes
Prior DDT exposure may contribute to diabetes risk among Asian Indian immigrants
Survey highlights the need to better educate people on risk factors of type 2 diabetes
Nutraceuticals could help prevent diabetes
Women most affected by diabetes-related vascular complications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
CGM alarm settings may achieve better blood sugar control for type 1 diabetes patients