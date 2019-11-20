Sexual dysfunction is a common complication in type 1 diabetes patients

A recent study published in Muscle & Nerve explored the prevalence of male sexual dysfunction in type 1 diabetes. Written by Ana Calzada-Reyes of Havana, Cuba, the study investigated the "prevalence of sexual dysfunction in a sample of males with type 1 diabetes."

Sexual dysfunction is a common complication of diabetes that adversely affects patients' quality of life. Somatic and autonomic neuropathy are common complications of diabetes mellitus.

The abstract for this study was published in the 2019 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Abstract Guide, which was presented at the 2019 AANEM Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas this October.

Nervous structures of the pelvic floor were investigated in 62 type 1 diabetes patients, specifically the bulbocavernosus reflex and somatosensory evoked potentials of the pudendal nerve were investigated, which participate in sexual function.

Calzada-Reyes reported that 71 percent of patients had abnormalities and 21 percent had clinical manifestations. Needle EMG showed abnormality in 92 percent of patients.

"Sexual dysfunction is a common complication in diabetic patients. The combination of anamnesis and an ad hoc neurophysiological protocol showed its high prevalence and provided a more accurate prognosis," she wrote in her conclusion.