Mercy Medical Center to establish the Maryland Bariatric Center

Noted bariatric specialist Kuldeep Singh, MD, FACS, MBA, FASMBS, has joined Mercy Medical Center to establish a new clinical program: The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy, scheduled to open in January 2020. Dr. Singh will lead the new center as Medical Director.

At The Maryland Bariatric Center, patients will have the support of Mercy's team every step of the way. Patients will have access to a premier multidisciplinary weight-loss resource. I am extremely pleased to join Mercy in leading this new center, dedicated to addressing two of the most significant health care threats today-;obesity and metabolic disease." Dr. Kuldeep Singh, bariatric specialist

According to Dr. Singh, an emphasis will be placed "not merely on weight loss, but treating the comorbidities associated with being overweight, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, joint pain and other related issues."

Treatments will include:

Gastric Bypass (Roux-en-Y) Surgery (stomach is divided into a small upper pouch and a larger lower pouch and then the small intestine is rearranged to connect to both)

Laparoscopic Gastric Sleeve Surgery (approximately 75% of the stomach is removed leaving a narrow gastric "sleeve"; no intestines are removed or bypassed)

Revision Bariatric Surgery (may apply to issues that arise following sleeve, bypass, or lap-band surgery; may be recommended due to surgical complication, if patient begins regaining weight, etc).

"Dr. Singh is well known and highly regarded by the medical staff. His comprehensive background in bariatric surgery will complement Mercy's high-quality Centers of Excellence," said Dr. Larry J. Fitzpatrick, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Mercy.

The Center's team of medical, behavioral, nutrition specialists is bariatric-trained and work one-on-one with each patient to create a program tailored to their individual needs. The Center will be located at on the ground floor of The Weinberg Center at Mercy, 250 North Calvert Street in downtown Baltimore.

In addition to the new Mercy center, Dr. Singh will conduct a Mercy clinic one day per week at his office at 7625 Maple Lawn Boulevard, Suite 145 in Fulton, MD.

Patients will be scheduled to participate in a 1-2 hour educational seminar, undergo a one-on-one physician consult, and over a 3-6 month period, meet with a dietitian, take part in a weight loss plan, undergo a regimen of tests/screens including EKG and chest X-ray; consult with a psychologist and attend a pre-op class, all prior to surgery. Post-operative appointments will be scheduled in the months that follow, as well as an annual check-up, Dr. Singh explained.

"At the Center, patients will have access to a premier multidisciplinary weight-loss program that is supported by Mercy's many strong clinical programs and specialties. For individuals who are suffering from severe metabolic and weight issues, the Center will offer an opportunity to improve their health and quality of life," said Dr. David Maine, Executive Vice President for Mercy Health Services.

"Lifestyle modification, eating habits, surgery, stress reduction, and the patient's commitment to improving themselves-;all are key to achieving a successful outcome for the patient, and we address each at The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy," Dr. Singh said.

A board certified general surgeon, Dr. Singh is fellowship trained in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery and Bariatric Surgery with leadership experience as a Medical Director and Program Director. He has also taught numerous residents entering bariatric practices and fellowships.

Prior to joining Mercy, Dr. Singh served as Program Director of the Bariatric Fellowship at St. Agnes Hospital. Dr. Singh completed his Fellowship in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery at St. Joseph's Medical Center and his residency in General Surgery at St. Agnes.

Named a "Top Doctor" in Bariatric Surgery by Baltimore magazine for multiple years, and a "Health Care Hero" by The Daily Record, Dr. Singh personally hosts numerous informational seminars to help patients determine whether weight loss surgery is the best option to achieve their health goals.